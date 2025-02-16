Attorneys Seek Delay in Trial of Man Accused in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis' attorneys argue for more time to investigate, citing new witness information and the complex nature of the case.

Attorneys for Duane 'Keffe D' Davis , the man suspected of killing rap icon Tupac Shakur , are seeking to delay his March trial, citing the need for further investigative work to ensure a fair trial. A motion filed Friday in a Nevada court provides a glimpse into Davis' defense strategy. It reveals that a private investigator has uncovered witnesses who claim Davis wasn't present at the 1996 shooting nor in Las Vegas at the time.

The motion also suggests the possibility of another individual orchestrating the shooting and hints at the ongoing interviewing of witnesses who could shed light on this aspect. Davis' defense team emphasized in a statement that these recent developments and the imperative to interview key witnesses necessitate a delay. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to address the trial's timing. 'This case involves allegations from decades ago, and with each new piece of evidence, it becomes increasingly evident that critical facts remain unscrutinized,' stated Carl Arnold, lead attorney for Davis.On the night of September 7, 1996, Shakur was a passenger in a BMW driven by Death Row Records founder Marion 'Suge' Knight. They were stopped at a red light when a white Cadillac pulled alongside their vehicle, and gunfire erupted. Davis, a former gang leader accused of orchestrating Shakur's killing near the Las Vegas Strip, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and has been incarcerated since his September 2023 arrest. Long considered one of four suspects identified early in the investigation, Davis is the only one to be formally charged. Arnold contends that Davis should never have been charged due to immunity agreements he claims to have reached years ago with federal and local prosecutors while residing in California. Prosecutors, however, maintain that any immunity agreement was limited and they possess substantial evidence against Davis, including his own accounts of the shooting detailed in his memoir, 'Compton Street Legend.'Davis has admitted in interviews and his memoir to providing the gun used in the drive-by shooting and being present in the car. But his legal filings assert that his recent descriptions of orchestrating the drive-by shooting were 'done for entertainment purposes and to make money.' Defense attorneys also claim to have witness information indicating that Shakur was in stable condition after the shooting and that he unexpectedly died after spending a week in the hospital. They are consulting medical and forensic experts to evaluate potential alternative causes of death





