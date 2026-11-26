41 state attorneys general urge bankruptcy court to protect 21 million users' private data from being sold by Character.AI amid child safety concerns.

Attorneys General from 41 states and the District of Columbia are petitioning a U.S. bankruptcy court to halt the sale of Character.AI's user data during the company's Chapter 11 proceedings. The bipartisan coalition argues that selling private chat histories, including those of millions of children, violates the privacy expectations established by the platform. Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown emphasized that children trusted the chatbots with their deepest fears, a trust that should not be monetized without meaningful safeguards.

Bipartisan Legal Coalition Details

The legal challenge involves a broad coalition spanning the political spectrum, including states such as California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, Virginia, Washington, Massachusetts, Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Oregon, Connecticut, Nevada, Maine, Vermont, Hawaii, New Mexico, and the District of Columbia. The group asserts that Character.AI cannot simply discard its promises to users because of financial insolvency. Attorney Madeline Pendley, who collaborated on litigation regarding children's online safety, stated that children cannot meaningfully consent to data sales and that privacy policies must survive bankruptcy.

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Character.AI Platform History

Character.AI is a generative artificial intelligence platform founded in 2021 by former Google researchers. The service allows users to create digital personas with distinct personalities and interact with them through text-based conversations. The company has faced intense scrutiny from parents and lawmakers regarding child safety, including allegations that its chatbots engaged minors in inappropriate sexual conversations and discussions about self-harm. In 2025, the company implemented restrictions preventing users under 18 from having open-ended conversations with characters to improve teen safety.

Bankruptcy Assets and Bidding Process

Character.AI filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware in October, seeking to reorganize its debts. The bankruptcy court recently approved a bidding procedure that allows the sale of remaining assets, which includes not only intellectual property but also sensitive user data. The states contend that the proposed auction includes chat histories from more than 21 million U.S. accounts, with over 2.1 million belonging to minors. These records contain intimate details about mental health, relationships, and emotional struggles, linked to metadata such as IP addresses and risk scores.

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Competing Bidders and Financial Offers

The deadline for submitting bids for the company's assets was November 24, with an auction scheduled for December 1 at 10 a.m. ET if competing offers are received. Disney Worldwide Services, Inc. has offered $20 million for a nonexclusive license to Character.AI's intellectual property and AI technology. In a separate offer, Smirks and Pangs Acquisition LLC has proposed $10 million for the company's consumer platform and user data, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal. These offers highlight the high value placed on the platform's technology and user base.

User Privacy and Data Protection Demands

The coalition demands that the court modify the auction terms to exclude children's private conversations and sensitive data from any sale. They argue that the sale conflicts with Character.AI's previous statements that user information would not be sold. The attorneys general insist that deletion rights should survive the bankruptcy and that no child's privacy should be for sale to the highest bidder. Character.AI maintains that user information remains protected under its existing privacy policy and that data security practices are unchanged during the bankruptcy process.