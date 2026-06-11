Michael Sanft, 55, who represented Duane Keffe D Davis in the Tupac Shakur murder trial, was found dead in his Las Vegas home days after filing an appeal. Davis was sentenced to 40 years to life.

Michael Sanft, the defense attorney who represented Duane Keffe D Davis in the Tupac Shakur murder trial, was found dead inside his Las Vegas home on Friday morning, according to his friend Michael Sloan.

He was 55. Police said Sanft's death does not appear to be suspicious. His cause and manner of death remain pending. The Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed the death to FOX Local and said the cause was still pending.

Also read Las Vegas attorney who represented Tupac Shakur murder suspect has died: sources

Sources told FOX5 Las Vegas earlier on Friday that Sanft was reported dead on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Sanft's death comes just one week after he filed a notice of appeal challenging Davis' murder conviction on Oct. 30, according to court records.

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Tupac Murder Trial Details

Davis was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison on Oct. 13 after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon for his role in the 1996 killing of Shakur. Davis, 63, was convicted in August 2026. Following nine days of hearing testimony, the jury deliberated for three hours before returning the guilty verdict. The Associated Press reported that Davis is the only person ever charged in the death of Shakur.

Prosecutors argued Davis orchestrated the shooting and provided the gun used in Shakur's death, which was the result of a rivalry between the South Side Compton Crips and Mob Piru. Davis' defense attorney referenced a lack of physical evidence linking his client to the crime and portrayed Davis as a liar who was attempting to make money. The AP noted that Davis said in court that he planned to appeal.

Shakur, 25, was shot four times in a drive-by attack in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996, and died in a hospital six days later. Davis was convicted of masterminding Shakur's murder after he owned up to it while trying to dodge potential charges in 2008. He had repeatedly bragged about his involvement in the rapper's killing and claimed credit for the shooting in his 2019 memoir.

Background of the Shooting

Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson, had been beaten up by Shakur inside the MGM Grand casino on the Las Vegas Strip hours before the deadly shooting. Anderson was identified as the gangster who fired the fatal shots while Davis orchestrated the ambush. Davis is the first person to be charged in connection with the murder, while Anderson was killed in a shootout two years after Shakur's death.

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Sanft, a prominent Nevada defense attorney who represented Davis pro bono, maintained that he had done everything possible during the trial and stood by his team's work. We had the best team possible in this case, from the motion practice work on this appeal to our investigator to our firm here at SOS Injury. We all did our part. I don't see what I could've done differently, Sanft said.

Attorney Comments on Conviction

He also recalled a conversation with Davis following the jury's decision. He had reminded me this is phase one. Because I was upset with the verdict, I was very disappointed in the jury. Mr. Davis was the one who said, Don't worry about it, man, this is the first phase, and I said, I understand, I hate to lose, he said.

The information for this story was provided by the Clark County Coroner's Office. FOX5 Las Vegas contributed. This story was reported from Los Angeles.