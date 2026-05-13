Attorney speaks out after ruling upholds $167,000 legal fee order against Kim Kardashian

The attorney representing Ivan Cantu, who successfully sued Kim Kardashian over a social media incident, spoke about the court's ruling upholding the legal fee order. Cantu's previous argument about financial hardship was found to be 'unavailing' by a judge.

Have YOU got a story? Email. The attorney representing Ivan Cantu, a New York man ordered to pay Kim Kardashian more than $167,000 in legal fees , is speaking out about the court's ruling upholding the order.

Known for unsuccessfully suing Kardashian over a social media snafu, Cantu's lawyer Greg Sobo is claiming the 'ruling is not consistent with California law and is certain to be overturned.

' Citing financial distress, Cantu's attorney referred to himself as an 'innocent victim' and argued that paying the entirety of Kardashian's legal fees would 'destroy him financially. ' The incident between Cantu and Kardashian started in February 2024 when Kardashian posted a picture of Cantu on her social media account, leading to a defamation suit





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lawsuits Defamation Legal Fees California Law Rumors Of Overdose Conspiracy Theories Celebrity Legal Issues

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kim Kardashian's hairstylist Chris Appleton defends his jaw-dropping $200K fee for a cutPrince William’s reportedly explosive temper is making headlines after a new book claimed his shouting matches with King Charles have left the monarch “terrified.” Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal feud continues even after their settlement, with Baldoni’s lawyer publicly accusing the actress of being “scared” to testify at trial.

Read more »

Kim Kardashian and North West show off matching diamond grills for Mother's DayNorth paid tribute to her mom with a matching smile full of bling.

Read more »

Attorney: San Diego City Council rejects proposed trash fee lawsuit settlementAustin Grabish traded in winter boots for a surfboard. He joined the ABC 10News team as a reporter in January 2023 after reporting for CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster, for six years.

Read more »

Kim Kardashian Receives $167K in Legal Fees After Failed Lawsuit Over Instagram Photo MistakeKim Kardashian was awarded $167,000 in legal fees in her battle with Ivan Cantu, who sued her in 2025 for accidentally posting his photo on Instagram

Read more »