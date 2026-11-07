Attorney Michael Sanft has died in Las Vegas after serving as lead counsel for Keffe D in the high-profile retrial of the 1996 Tupac Shakur murder. The legal team secured a conviction for orchestrating the drive-by shooting.

Michael Sanft, the prominent Las Vegas attorney who served as lead defense counsel for Duane Davis during the criminal trial regarding the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, has died. He was 54 years old at the time of his passing. The news confirms details about his age and the finality of his death in the city where the high-profile legal proceedings took place. Officials have not yet released comprehensive information regarding the specific circumstances or medical cause of his death. His death occurred on Thursday night, closing a chapter on one of the most significant criminal cases in recent American history.

Sanft assembled a dedicated legal team to represent Davis, also known as Keffe D, on a pro bono basis. This representation was handled while he served in his professional capacity with the Vegas-based firm SOS Injury Lawyers. The firm is known for its litigation capabilities, and Sanft utilized this platform to take on the immense challenge of defending Davis. His commitment to the case remained steadfast despite the intense public scrutiny surrounding the legacy of Tupac Shakur.

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The legal proceedings concluded with Judge Carli Kierny handing down a sentence that emphasized the long wait for justice. She explicitly stated that it took thirty years for the legal system to hold Davis accountable for the events of September 7, 1996. The judge highlighted the profound loss suffered by the victim, noting that Davis was not allowed to simply walk away from taking a man from his family. Her remarks underscored the gravity of the crime and the delayed but inevitable nature of the justice served.

Following the highly publicized trial, Michael Sanft reflected on the legal strategies and team dynamics involved in the defense. He told FOX5 Las Vegas that maybe a psychic would have helped discern jury selection, but he remained confident in the overall performance. He mentioned that the team included motion practice specialists, investigators, and the firm support structure at SOS Injury Lawyers. Sanft expressed that they had the best possible team and that he did not see what he could have done differently given the resources available to them.

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The case centers on the shooting of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, which occurred shortly after a Mike Tyson fight. The victim was killed in a drive-by shooting that had been orchestrated as part of a broader conflict. Duane Davis, now sixty-three years old, was found guilty for his role in orchestrating the fatal attack. He was subsequently sentenced to forty years in prison, marking the culmination of a lengthy legal process that spanned decades.

Michael Sanft was a veteran attorney who had tried more than one hundred and fifty cases during his career. He was associated with SOS Injury Lawyers, where he utilized his extensive litigation experience to take on complex and high-profile matters. His passing has left the legal community in Las Vegas to mourn the loss of a dedicated practitioner. He played a pivotal role in one of the most famous criminal cases in American history, ensuring that Davis received a rigorous legal defense.

The details regarding the specific cause of his death remain unconfirmed as officials have not yet released comprehensive information about the circumstances surrounding his passing. However, his professional legacy is now firmly established within the context of the Tupac Shakur murder trial. The combination of his high-profile pro bono work and his extensive trial experience marks him as a significant figure in Nevada legal history. The community continues to process the news of his death while reflecting on the impact of the cases he championed.