Attorney General Launches Probe Into Flatbush Building Collapse

New York Attorney General Letitia James orders full investigation into Flatbush Ave building collapse that killed eight, including two children, while city officials pledge to fund more building inspectors.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday that her office, alongside Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and the Department of Buildings, has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the catastrophic building collapse on Flatbush Avenue. The tragedy, which occurred in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn, resulted in the deaths of eight individuals and hospitalized nineteen others, including four firefighters. The victims included two children aged nine and ten, prompting immediate calls for accountability from grieving family members and local elected officials.

Legal Investigation and Scam Warnings

Attorney General James stated that the families in this community deserve answers about what led to this collapse, emphasizing her faith that investigators will follow the facts. She confirmed that anyone found responsible will be held to account in the days ahead. Furthermore, James urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant against scammers seeking to exploit the disaster. Her office is actively monitoring the internet and social media for bad actors, warning that they will be held accountable for any fraudulent activities related to the event.

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Funding Inspectors to Fix Vacancy Rate

James noted that elected officials would be willing to allocate additional funding to the Department of Buildings to hire more inspectors, a move aimed at addressing systemic staffing issues. New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin echoed this commitment, stating that the City Council would ensure additional funding was available to fill critical positions. Menin highlighted that the building department currently has an 8 to 9 percent vacancy rate, which she argued must be addressed immediately. She pledged that every single one of those positions will be filled to strengthen building codes, rules, and regulations.

Systemic Failures and Open Violations

City Council Member Farah Louis argued that buildings do not collapse without systemic failures, specifically pointing to records showing a building with nearly 100 open violations sitting next to an excavation site cited for violating a stop-work order. Louis welcomed the Brooklyn district attorney's criminal investigation and demanded aggressive oversight to ensure every negligent owner, contractor, and entity is held fully accountable under the law. Her comments underscore the belief that regulatory gaps and ignored warnings contributed to the disaster.

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Personal Tragedy and Survivor Accounts

Survivors and family members shared harrowing accounts of the event, including Ciahola Lawrence, who lives in the adjacent building at 1323 Flatbush Avenue. Lawrence described growing suspicious of constant thumping from the construction site and noting a fire hydrant running for unusually long periods before the collapse. Her husband, James Alexander Williams, recalled racing home against traffic to reach her, expressing gratitude that they are alive. A young survivor mentioned hoping first responders would find their cat inside the rubble, recalling that the building used to shake during construction work.

Remembering the Victims of Flatbush

During the news conference, attendees mourned the eight victims by name, including Juan Salvada, Gabriel Siguencia, Ndiaye Mamadou, Barry Mamadou, Nicole Salvada, Kevin Reyes, Edgar Sapon, and Jose Caguana. Edgar Sapon was identified as a construction worker with a wife and six-year-old son, while Jose Caguana was a father who would pick up his four-year-old son from preschool. The community gathered at the Flatbush YMCA to remember these lives and demand justice, with Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn and State Senator Kevin Parker offering comfort to survivors.