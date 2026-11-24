U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche appeared on Fox News to address reports that Vice President JD Vance consulted him regarding security clearances for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Blanche denied that the decision was made in isolation, citing collaboration with Trump administration officials, and clarified that while some Nvidia partners face legal issues, the investigation into Nvidia itself remains open.

over whether the Justice Department had cleared Jensen Huang before Nvidia handed him back the top job. Todd Blanche, 52, diverted.less than two weeks after a string of extramarital affairs forced him out, including one with a woman suspected of spying for China.from Monday, Ingraham said Vice President JD Vance, 42, had worked with Nvidia’s board, using the “art of persuasion” to “get it done” after consulting with Blanche himself.

Vance liaised with Blanche, then spent the weekend working with Nvidia’s directors, assuring them that Washington was not concerned that Huang was a security threat.

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“Well, I’m not going to comment on something the Wall Street Journal says based upon anonymous sources,” Blanche replied, referring to the unnamed U.S. official theAttorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News host Laura Ingraham he wouldn't comment on a Wall Street Journal report that JD Vance consulted him before lobbying Nvidia's board. “President Trump spent a lot of time talking to a lot of leaders in his administration, which he has every right to do, including me,” Blanche said.

He named Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, 64; Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, 65; himself; and the intelligence community, adding that “this wasn’t a decision made in isolation. ”“There’s assumptions baked in around Nvidia, around what we’re looking at or not looking at. None of those were necessarily true,” he said, adding that “we can’t operate as a country... just relying on what a newspaper says. ”Interrupting him, a stone-faced Ingraham cut in: “Is the investigation closed, though, sir?

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Is the investigation closed down at the Justice Department? ”Blanche did concede to Ingraham that two of Nvidia’s business partners were in legal trouble, but didn’t give names.

“There’s certain companies that work with Nvidia,” Blanche said. “One’s under indictment, and one’s under investigation. That’s different than Nvidia itself. ” He added that the DOJ “never talks about that, and we shouldn’t,” backing the call to reinstate Huang and arguing to Ingraham that “a lot of thoughtful process by administration officials went into this decision, and the right decision was reached, I believe.

” Since mid-2025, the Justice Department has led a criminal probe into Megaspeed, the Singapore firm where Alice Huang worked, which investigators suspect of routing Nvidia chips to China, The SEC has looked into whether the chipmaker misled investors, as the California attorney general subpoenaed it last week. Huang still faces closed-door questioning from three House committees on Dec. 1, and then must testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 3.

“The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct,” the president wrote onThe White House was just as happy to give Trump credit. “President Trump was totally involved, and this is a great decision by the Nvidia board. We have to protect our geniuses,” White House communications director Steven Cheungon input from the government.

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It said it was “confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk. ” Some Republicans aren’t convinced.

“No national security risk? Based on what? ” Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn asked.

Trump and Vance see Huang, a longtime champion of open-source AI, as a check on rivals that keep their models closed. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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