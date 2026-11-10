Attic fire erupts at Santa Monica townhouse; ceiling fan eyed as possible cause

Firefighters extinguished a fire that began inside a vacant townhouse and spread through its attic, possibly caused by a ceiling fan, officials said.

Firefighters extinguished a fire that began inside a vacant townhouse and spread through its attic, possibly caused by a ceiling fan, officials said. Firefighters extinguished a fire that began Tuesday morning inside a vacant townhouse and spread through its attic, possibly caused by a ceiling fan, officials said.

Firefighters initially responded to the scene at a 4-unit building at 4 a.m., after smoke alarms alerted nearby residents and they called 911, said Battalion Chief Jonathan Sly of the Santa Monica Fire Department. Investigators were looking at a possible electrical fire in a ceiling fan as the possible origin of the blaze. Residents of the adjacent townhouses were evacuated. It was unclear when they would be allowed to return to their homes.

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"They will be displaced for a considerable amount of time," Sly said. "The one good thing, the one positive thing -- they did have working smoke alarms, which alerted them to the smell of smoke and then they called 911. So, check those batteries.

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