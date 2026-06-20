Attention shifts to classroom impact: modest class-size increases, less planning time

One day after Austin ISD trustees approved an $887 million operating budget for the 2026-27 school year, attention is shifting from the district’s finances to w

Ahead of Thursday night’s vote to adopt roughly $200 million total in budget reductions, however, trustees approved a budget amendment that removed librarians from the list of cuts.

, attention is shifting from the district’s finances to what the changes could mean for students and teachers in the classroom. The budget, approved Thursday night, comes after months of discussions about how to close a projected $181 million deficit while preserving as many student-facing services as possible. As part of the plan, district leaders have said some campuses could see modest class-size increases in grades 2-5.

Some teachers could also see their planning time reduced to the state minimum of one period per day. During Thursday’s meeting, Superintendent Matias Segura acknowledged the impact the changes could have across the district. Monty Exter, director of governmental relations for the Association of Texas Professional Educators, said larger class sizes can make it more difficult for teachers to provide individualized instruction.

He said teachers are increasingly expected to meet students where they are academically, which can become more challenging as the number of students in a classroom grows.

“They’re all learning the same things, but in the ways that make sense for them,” Exter said. “When you have more students, that means more students that you’re trying to differentiate for. ”He said responsibilities such as lesson preparation, reviewing student work, and grading assignments remain the same regardless of how much time is available during the school day.

“We are simply now pushing some of them out of the school day and saying, well, you’re still gonna have to do this work, do it from home,” Exter said. While families may notice changes in class sizes or schedules, Exter said some impacts could be less obvious. When asked what students might notice first when they return to school, Exter pointed to staffing changes.

“The person who’s missing,” Exter said. “Everything that AISD is doing, by and large, really boils down to how can we get the same amount of work done with less staff. ” District leaders have said balancing the budget required difficult choices as they worked to address the district’s financial challenges. Segura said the district had limited options for reducing expenses without affecting staffing levels.

“There’s very little that we can do to get back to a balanced budget that doesn’t create disruption and ultimately reduce the number of staff in Austin ISD,” Segura said. Austin ISD officials have said the approved budget is intended to preserve core student services while addressing the district’s long-term financial outlook. Police are investigating after a man's body was found in Lake Pflugerville on Friday morning. Pflugerville police officers responded to the lake at about 8:54 a.

Five people were arrested for suspected operation of an organized crime scheme targeting diesel fuel pumps across North Texas. A woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on the downtown Austin I-35 service road last Friday, police said.

MartA woman was airlifted to a hospital Friday afternoon after she was trapped beneath her own vehicle when it rolled over her, according to Travis County EmergencyA train crash involving a vehicle closed an exit ramp on SH 130 in Hutto Friday morning, and several train crossings remain closed while crews wait for the trai





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