What to wear when the dress code is festive.

Weddings during the holiday season come with a built-in sense of joy. The venue is likely already decked out in garlands and candlelight, everyone is in a celebratory mood, and if the date falls on New Year’s Eve, there’s a midnight countdown baked right into the reception.

Your outfit should match that energy. While standardoften leans moody, a December through February fête leaves plenty of room to play—think rich textures, high-shine finishes, and statement silhouettes. As a bridal stylist, I always recommend letting the calendar dictate your palette.

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A Christmastime wedding begs for jewel tones and seasonal classics like cranberry red, deep emerald, and antique gold—all of which you’ll find at labels like Christopher John Rogers, Posse, and Simkhai. A New Year’s Eve ceremony, on the other hand, calls for anything that catches the light and has movement for the dance floor, from Altuzarra’s gold gown done up in cascading paillettes to Kallmeyer’scan get a festive upgrade: Trade a standard black gown for a golden lamé maxi courtesy of Ulla Johnson.