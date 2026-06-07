Attendance numbers: 64,000-plus head to downtown Cleveland for Brazil-Egypt soccer match

Brazil fans yelled the teams signature chant “Olay, olay, olay, olay” as energy built hours before the game. Egypt fans were outnumbered but made their presence known.

CLEVELAND , Ohio - Thousands of soccer fans packed downtown Cleveland before kickoff of an international match between Brazil and Egypt, a Road to 26 Friendlies game.

The Road to 26 USA reports 64,311 attended the game, outnumbering the Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami match hosted at Huntington Bank Field in April 2025, which drew 60,614 fans, according to the Cleveland Sports Commission. Brazil fans yelled the teams signature chant “Olay, olay, olay, olay” as energy built hours before the game. Egypt fans were outnumbered but made their presence known. Ikeena Eze watched the match from across a highway and rail line separating him from the stadium.

He said he could feel the vibration from the crowd.

“From over here I can see the fans in the stadium,” Eze said. “These are the kind of things we want to see. There’s so many people coming in here. It’s electrifying.

” Eze checked the score on his phone and said he was rooting for Brazil. He said the turnout proved Cleveland belongs on soccer’s biggest stages. Summit County man charged with rape, murder; victim identifiedTanner Bibee gets first win of season in 14th start, Guardians beat Rangers 6-0





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