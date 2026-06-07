Attempted kidnapping suspect in custody after chase through Riverside, LA counties

An attempted kidnapping suspect is in custody after a pursuit through Riverside and Los Angeles counties on Saturday night, authorities said.

Two children, who authorities say were known to the suspect and not kidnapping victims, were taken out of the car. The kidnapping was not successful, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

An attempted kidnapping suspect was taken into custody by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday, June 6, 2026. An attempted kidnapping suspect is in custody after a pursuit through Riverside and Los Angeles counties on Saturday night, authorities said. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping on Sweetgrass Drive in Moreno Valley a little after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they learned that the suspect had taken off.

Authorities found the suspected car, but the driver failed to yield, prompting the pursuit. The chase continued west on state Route 60 into Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley, according to the sheriff's office. After an intervention technique, the white Prius came to a stop near Rosemead Boulevard and Bruin Avenue in South El Monte.

Video from the scene shows deputies shattering the driver's-side window before pulling the driver out and taking them into custody around 9:15 p.m. Two children, who authorities say were known to the suspect and not kidnapping victims, were taken out of the car. The kidnapping was not successful, according to the sheriff's office.





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