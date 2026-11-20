Evacuation orders were lifted in Attalla, Alabama, after a large fire at the Omaha Track facility on Pleasant Valley Road caused no injuries and minimal structural damage.

Residents in Attalla, Alabama, returned to their homes on Thursday after city officials officially lifted a mandatory evacuation order triggered by a major industrial fire at the Omaha Track facility. The incident occurred on Pleasant Valley Road, where shredded wooden railroad cross ties, chemicals, and heavy equipment ignited early in the morning, sending thick plumes of black smoke visible for miles into the sky.

Attalla Police initially directed residents living within one mile of the facility to evacuate to ensure public safety during the rapid spread of flames and smoke. Deputy Fire Chief Evan Davenport confirmed that the blaze started in piles of shredded wooden railroad cross ties. These materials, along with associated chemicals and machinery equipment, fueled the initial outbreak.

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Specialized fire trucks and at least seven additional water trucks arrived at the scene to combat the growing intensity of the fire. Firefighters from multiple agencies coordinated their efforts to contain the flames. The Alabama Forestry Commission played a critical role by cutting firebreaks around the facility perimeter to prevent the fire from spreading further to adjacent properties or deeper into the surrounding forest.

Despite the visual severity of the event, city officials reported zero injuries among residents and no damage to nearby structures. Mayor Larry Means emphasized that the wind direction was favorable, blowing smoke away from residential areas and minimizing health risks for the community. Neighbors also reported hearing explosions near the facility throughout the morning, though the exact cause remained uncertain.

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Deputy Fire Chief Davenport stated that potential sources for the noises included propane tanks or large tires on heavy machinery situated within the plant. Etowah County EMA Director Jim Slick noted that the morning breeze helped carry the smoke upward and away from populated zones. He confirmed that officials did not believe the smoke posed a significant concern for public health.

As a precautionary measure, all Attalla City Schools were closed on Thursday. The district planned to reopen classes on Friday, ensuring that student safety remained the priority during the disruption caused by the industrial incident. Neighbor Tessa Shadwrick described the scene as shocking upon stepping outside her home, noting that the smoke was clearly visible above the facility.

Deputy Fire Chief Davenport clarified that a separate fire had occurred at the Omaha Track facility on Wednesday, but it was unrelated to the Thursday morning incident. This distinction helps isolate the current emergency to a single event rather than a series of connected industrial accidents. The smoke from the fire spread into nearby woods, but crews worked quickly to contain the spread in those wooded areas.

Crews may remain at the scene through the weekend if necessary to ensure complete safety and conduct a thorough investigation. There is currently no estimated time for when the site will be fully secured or when normal operations might resume at the facility. Officials continue to monitor the situation as the community transitions back to normalcy.

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The lifting of the evacuation order marks a significant step toward recovery. The full impact on the local industrial landscape remains to be determined by ongoing assessments. The coordinated response by local and state agencies successfully mitigated risks to the surrounding population and infrastructure.