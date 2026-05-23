Attack on Titan: Before the Fall - A Prequel Manga and Light Novel Series

Attack on Titan: Before the Fall is a three-part prequel manga and light novel series set decades before Eren’s story begins. It explores the world of Attack on Titan in a different time period and provides extra context about the Titans, the walls, and humanity’s fight for survival.

Fans who finish Attack on Titan often end up with the same question: where next? The obvious next step is diving into Hajime Isayama’s original manga, which offers a lot of detail and worldbuilding that the anime would often condense.

It's the fullest version of one of the defining stories in modern anime, and reading the manga rewards longtime AoT fans with extra context about the Titans, the walls, and humanity’s desperate fight for survival. What many fans may not realize, however, is that Attack on Titan’s on-page world extends beyond Isayama’s core manga.

One of the franchise’s most interesting expansions is Attack on Titan: Before the Fall, a three-part prequel manga and light novel series set decades before Eren’s story begins. Written by Ryo Suzukaze and illustrated by Satoshi Shiki, Before the Fall lacks the same level of mainstream attention as the main series, but fleshes out the saga’s world in ways that make it essential for serious Attack on Titan fans





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Attack On Titan Prequel Manga Light Novel Worldbuilding

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