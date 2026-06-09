Attack on Titan 3 Revealed as Definitive Game Adaptation with Original Story Retelling

KOEI TECMO has announced Attack on Titan 3, the final sequel in the video game series, during Summer Game Fest. The game will adapt the remaining events from season 4 and reimagine the entire story from the beginning with new arcs, promising the most exhilarating combat yet. It is set for release on modern platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, and PC, with more details coming in July.

Even after airing the final episode of the anime in 2023, Attack on Titan has seen no shortage of merchandise, events, and new releases for fans to look forward to.

Although many of these announcements are either exclusive to Japan or don't add to the overarching story of the series, a brand-new release on the horizon is setting the stage for an alternate take on the finale of the series. Acting as a sequel to one of the most beloved Attack on Titan spin-offs, the short teaser for the upcoming project was more than enough to get fans excited over the new release, which is getting an extended preview on July 1st of this year for you to look forward to.

We're finally getting the third and final sequel to the Attack on Titan games with the reveal of Attack on Titan 3 by KOEI TECMO, announced as a surprise for this year's Summer Game Fest. Attack on Titan 3 promises to not only adapt iconic moments from the series but also reimagines them through a completely original retelling, featuring brand-new story arcs for a fresh player experience. x Your browser does not support the video tag.

Despite having already adapted seasons 1 through 3 in Attack on Titan 2 and its post-launch DLC, the upcoming release of Attack on Titan 3 will not only finish off adapting the rest of the events from season 4, but also offer a retelling of the entire story from the very start. In theory, this should be the definitive gaming experience for the series, similar to how AOT2 overshadowed its predecessor.

Attack on Titan 3 doesn't just have a newly adapted storyline to look forward to, either. According to its official Steam page, this will feature the "most exhilarating and stylish combat the series has ever seen," taking full advantage of the visual flair that helped make the anime so popular during its initial run.

The announced trailer didn't come with a specific release date for fans to look forward to, aside from the fact that Attack on Titan 3 will be releasing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, Switch 2, and PC. We did, however, get confirmation that more details would arrive in July, thanks to a stream featuring the Japanese voice actors of Krista and Mikasa from the anime.

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Even without much in the way of official gameplay details, the screenshots we have seen so far already provide some visually stunning recreations of iconic moments from the series. If the legacy of its widely beloved predecessors is anything to go by, Attack on Titan 3 will be another excellent addition for fans of the series to enjoy when it eventually releases.

Attack on Titan TV Show(s) Attack On Titan Video Game(s) Attack on Titan, Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle First Film Attack on Titan: The Crimson Bow and Arrow First TV Show Attack On Titan Cast Yûki Kaji, Yui Ishikawa, Marina Inoue, Hiroshi Kamiya, Daisuke Ono, Romi Park, Kazuhiro Yamaji, Takehito Koyasu, Yoshimasa Hosoya Created by Hajime Isayama Expand Collaps





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Attack On Titan AOT3 Video Game KOEI TECMO Summer Game Fest

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