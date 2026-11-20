Koei Tecmo reveals new Attack on Titan 3 gameplay footage highlighting expanded story coverage, bonding mechanics, and expedition features ahead of the December 10 release.

Video game publisher Koei Tecmo has released an eleven-minute gameplay showcase for the upcoming title Attack on Titan 3, confirming a December 10 release date for the highly anticipated action RPG. This new footage provides the first comprehensive look at the game's ambitious scope, which aims to cover the complete narrative of Hajime Isayama's original manga series. The developer, Omega Force, is leveraging its extensive experience in the Dynasty Warriors franchise to bring this darker, more immersive world to life. Players are now getting a clearer picture of how the game will handle the transition from simple skirmishes to a full-scale war against the Titans that roam beyond the walls.

Gameplay Mechanics and Story Expansion

Attack on Titan 3 will allow players to create custom characters who join the ranks of the Scout Regiment. Unlike previous entries in the video game franchise, this installment is designed to encompass all thirty-four volumes of the source material. This massive expansion means the game will cover the entire storyline, offering a deeper narrative experience than ever before. Players will utilize Omni-Directional Mobility Gear to navigate complex environments and execute precise attacks on the napes of Titan enemies. The gameplay footage demonstrates how these core mechanics have been refined to support larger-scale battles and more strategic approaches to combat.

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Social Interaction and Bonding Systems

A significant shift in this latest installment is the increased emphasis on daily life within the safety of the walls. Players will have numerous opportunities to interact with fellow Scout Regiment members, building relationships that extend beyond mere missions. These interactions include participating in bonding events, completing personal requests for other soldiers, and sharing meals. Such activities are not just cosmetic; they can provide temporary stat boosts that aid players during upcoming expeditions. This feature aims to make the player feel like a genuine member of the regiment, complete with friends, personal feelings, and the heavy weight of responsibility for protecting humanity.

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Expedition Logistics and Titan Encounters

When venturing outside the walls, players will face more complex logistical challenges than in earlier games. The new footage highlights mechanics that allow for the exploration of large, open areas and the gathering of essential resources. Players must establish supply bases and expand safe routes for fast travel, which will simplify future missions and improve overall efficiency. The stakes remain incredibly high, as players must contend with all nine of the series' iconic Titan Shifters throughout the campaign. Omega Force has stated that these additions are designed to make the experience more substantial and realistic, reflecting the grueling nature of the Scout Regiment's duties.

Platform Availability and Release Details

Attack on Titan 3 is scheduled for release on December 10 across multiple platforms. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam. The title is rated Mature 17+ by the ESRB due to its depiction of violence, blood and gore, partial nudity, and language. This release marks a significant step forward for the franchise, offering fans a comprehensive and immersive experience. As the launch date approaches, the gaming community eagerly awaits the opportunity to step into the boots of a Scout Regiment soldier and help defend humanity from the Titans.