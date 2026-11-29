Koei Tecmo and MAPPA release a new seven-minute gameplay video for Attack on Titan 3, showcasing combat mechanics, Exterior Scouting Missions, and Casual Mode ahead of the December 10 release date.

Koei Tecmo and animation studio MAPPA have unveiled an extended seven-minute gameplay video for Attack on Titan 3. This detailed preview provides a comprehensive look at the title ahead of its official launch on December 10. The footage highlights the game's core combat systems, narrative structure, and character interactions without revealing major story spoilers.

Combat Mechanics and Scouting Systems Explained

The newly released video serves as a guided tour of the game's enhanced mechanics, demonstrating how players will navigate the world. Players will utilize Omni-Directional Mobility Gear to fly through the skies, delivering a unique combat experience that distinguishes this entry from previous titles. The gear allows for fluid movement, enabling players to launch attacks from multiple angles against the Titans.

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Attack on Titan 3 introduces Exterior Scouting Missions, which allow players to freely explore the world beyond the safety of the walls. These missions require players to construct supply bases, eliminate dangerous Titans, and expand humanity's domain. This new feature adds a layer of strategic depth to the traditional combat, requiring careful planning before entering hostile territory.

Survival in these new missions depends heavily on ruthless resource management. Players must tightly control their ODM fuel and blades to remain mobile. Maintaining squad morale is equally critical, as every expedition presents a deadly choice between pushing forward into Titan territory or retreating to ensure survival.

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Character Progression and Accessibility Options

The game allows fans to assume the role of a Scout Regiment member, reliving historical events alongside the iconic cast. Each character in the Scout Regiment brings distinct skills to the battlefield. Players can assemble a squad of fan-favorites and unleash their signature abilities to turn the tide of difficult battles.

Newcomers to the series can now enjoy the final evolution of human-versus-Titan combat thanks to the addition of Casual Mode. This mode lowers the difficulty barrier, allowing a wider audience to experience the intense action without the punishing challenge of the standard difficulty settings. This accessibility feature ensures that both veteran fans and new players can engage with the story.

The narrative arc follows the anime series from the Survey Corps beginnings to its dramatic conclusion. The gameplay closely mirrors the events of the anime, allowing players to experience the story in parallel with the animated series. This structure ensures that the emotional beats of the story are preserved while offering interactive engagement with the characters and world.

Launch Details and Final Preparations

The release date for Attack on Titan 3 is firmly set for December 10. Koei Tecmo and MAPPA have worked together to ensure that the game captures the tone and intensity of the source material. The studio has emphasized that the game is designed to be a definitive experience for fans of the franchise.

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The latest video confirms that the game offers a robust package of features, including tougher Titan behavior and new attack patterns. These elements force players to fight relentlessly for their survival, adding tension to every encounter. The development team has focused on refining the gameplay to ensure it meets the high expectations of the fanbase.

As the December 10 launch approaches, fans can anticipate a rich and immersive experience that honors the legacy of the series. The combination of strategic resource management, fluid combat, and a compelling narrative makes Attack on Titan 3 a significant entry in the gaming landscape. Players are encouraged to prepare for the challenges that await them in the world outside the walls.