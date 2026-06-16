Attack by armed group leaves at least 20 dead in northwest Nigeria

Authorities condemn the killings and pledge stronger security measures amid rising attacks by armed groups.

A Nigerian police officer stands guard after an explosion struck a mosque following evening prayers in Maiduguri, Nigeria, December 25, 2025 / Reuters At least 20 people were killed when Lakurawa insurgents attacked Fasken Rafi village in Nigeria’s Arewa Local Government Area of northwestern Kebbi State, authorities and local media reported.

The attack on Sunday, described by residents as one of the most coordinated assaults on the community in recent times, also left several people injured, with victims receiving treatment at nearby medical facilities. The Kebbi State government confirmed the incident and dispatched a delegation led by Deputy Governor Umar Tafida to the affected community to assess the situation and console the bereaved families. Speaking during the visit, Tafida condemned the killings and pledged stronger security measures to prevent further attacks.

“This senseless loss of lives deeply saddens us. This administration remains unyielding in its commitment to restoring peace,” he said, adding that additional security personnel and operational resources would be deployed to the area.

Security concerns have grown across northwestern Nigeria, where communities continue to face attacks by armed groups, including Lakurawa insurgents, who have expanded their activities across parts of Kebbi and neighbouring Sokoto State.6.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Indonesia's Palu, damaging buildingsThe attack came days after the Emir of Argungu, Mohammed Mera, urged communities within his emirate to explore lawful self-defence measures, including obtaining legal permits for firearms, amid repeated attacks by armed groups. In February, more than 30 people were killed when Lakurawa insurgents launched coordinated attacks on multiple villages in the same local government area.

The Lakurawa group emerged in northwestern Nigeria in recent years, exploiting porous border areas between Nigeria and Niger to establish a foothold in remote communities. Initially presenting itself as a religious reform movement and provider of local security, the group has increasingly been linked to violent attacks, extortion, cattle rustling and the enforcement of strict ideological rules.

Nigerian authorities designated Lakurawa a terrorist organisation in 2024 and have since intensified military operations against its fighters, who are believed to maintain links to terrorist networks operating across the wider Sahel region.6.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Indonesia's Palu, damaging buildingsUK bans social media access for under-16sPolice mistakenly shoot and kill an Australian child in Pakistan





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