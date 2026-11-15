ATP Finals Day 1 Preview: Zverev vs. Jodar and Shelton vs. Fils

Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, Arthur Fils, and Rafael Jodar. Zverev will kick off the ATP Finals this Sunday. Who will advance from the group stage?

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 13, 2026 Germany's Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton of the U.S. talk at the net after their men's singles final IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters The John McEnroe Group will be the first group to play, consisting of Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, Arthur Fils, and Rafael Jodar.

Zverev plays the first match of the Finals against Jodar on Sunday morning, and Shelton meets Fils in the evening match. There’s plenty of history between the competitors, and a few questions about form and fitness. Here’s what to expect on the opening day of theWorld No. 1 Alexander Zverev faces 20-year-old Rafael Jodar on Sunday’s first match in Turin. Zverev is a two-time champion at the ATP Finals, while Jodar is making his tournament debut.

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The German leads their head-to-head matchup 1-0, following the Roland Garros quarterfinals in June, where he won 7-6, 6-1, 6-3 after rallying from 2-5 down in the first set.in Paris to Lorenzo Musetti. He was 3-9 against top-10 players this season, but has a combined 12-2 record against the other three players in his group.

Zverev should find his way out of the group stage rather easily, while the remaining semifinal spot will likely be closely contested between the other players in his group.can take him. He won his first ATP title this year and has two top-10 wins, but he’s played Zverev only once, and he lost that match in straight sets. Jodar will need to get off to a quick start and catch Zverev off guard if he wants a chance at advancing.

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With a stacked field in this year’s event, Jodar needs to be at his very best to contend.plays Arthur Fils in the second group stage match on Sunday. Shelton leads their head-to-head 2-1, with both of his wins coming on indoor hard courts. This points in Shelton’s favor at the ATP Finals, where the court is indoors.

However, the two haven’t met since 2024, and a lot can change in two years. Shelton has had a breakout season in 2026, winning four titles in Dallas, Munich, Stuttgart, and Montreal, each on a different surface. He also finished as the runner-up at the US Open and in Paris. He reached a career-high No. 4 in the rankings this season, but he’s still looking for his first Finals win after going 0-3 in last year’s round robin.

Meanwhile, Arthur Fils won two titles this year, including his first Masters 1000 in Cincinnati, and he’s making his first Finals appearance after missing eight months with a back injury that dates back to last season. He retired from his Basel quarterfinal with a leg problem in late October but played in Paris, sois still a lingering question. The Frenchman faces a tough challenge in the group stage, holding a losing record against the other three players he’ll face.

Sunday’s opening day is set to start the ATP Finals off strong. Zverev is the clear favorite to win the group, with Shelton predicted to be the second semifinalist to advance. Zverev has never lost to Shelton and leads their series 6-0, including a win at the US Open final this year. This makes the second semifinal spot the real contest, with Sunday’s evening match being a major factor.

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A win over Zverev would put Jodar in contention, and he already holds a 2-1 head-to-head edge over Fils. The group’s standings could also hinge on the tiebreaker, which in a three-way tie is the percentage of sets won, similar to. Each player faces all three others before the semifinals, and the top two advance. Sunday kicks off an exciting week of ATP Finals action, with the group stage set to conclude on Friday before the semifinals begin next weekend.

Jayson Staiger is a Content Manager at Point Curve with years of experience in journalism, sports writing, and digital content. He has written and edited thousands of articles covering a wide range of sports, with work published by outlets including Tennis Library. Jayson graduated from Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in Sport Management and continues to bring his passion for sports and media to his work.

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