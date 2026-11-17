The upper echelon of the tennis stage is no stranger to technological advancements. But why is the ATP's new partnership drawing pushback from fans?

Radu Albot competes on day 2 of the Infosys Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The upper echelon of the tennis stage is no stranger to technological advancements.

In 2006, Hawk-Eye, the electronic line-calling system, was introduced to tennis. Though it caused controversy at the time of its inception, it is widely accepted now. Many argue it has streamlined tennis in an accurate and unbiased fashion, while others contend it has stripped tennis of its inherent humanness. Gone are the days of the McEnroe-esque meltdown over a disputed line call.

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Only a few ATP-level tournaments still use human intervention. Roland Garros is the only major without electronic line calling, according to AP News.

"What we observed at the clay-court tournaments leading up to Roland Garros is that the reliability of this system is not absolute,” French Open director Amelie Mauresmo told journalists. “As of today, the machine is not 100 percent reliable, so we continue to place our confidence in human officials. ”The ATP, in partnership with Infosys, launched its AI-powered live commentary this week.

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The announcement comes, this new system will give tennis fans new and better insight into the sport they love, stating it is "...an innovative system that provides real-time, data-rich commentary detailing how each point in every main-draw match is won.

" Adrian Mannarino, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Newport. Sunday, 7/23/23 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect, the new Infosys technology will be available at all 1000-level Masters events moving forward, providing real-time insights, stats, short summaries for games, sets, and matches, and offering "easy-to-follow narration throughout.

" Does this technology provide better insight than a human analyst? Only time will tell. But a better question is this:The ATP's central partnership revenues rose 49% in 2026, seeing its revenues surpass $100 million for the first time.the increase was due in part to its "longstanding partners such as Emirates, Infosys, Nitto, Lexus, Haier and Yokohama, some of which have worked with ATP for more than a decade.

" From a revenue perspective, these partnerships reflect "growing demand from brands seeking to connect with tennis fans around the world. " Regarding Infosys, this new live AI commentary suggests this exact initiative whilst spreading pushing their AI-forward agenda. "This success is providing benefits across the Tour," ATP Chief Business Officer Daniele Sano stated in a press release.

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"Many of our central partnerships include on-site rights at ATP tournaments, and more than 70% of partnership revenues are paid to tournaments for the rights and activation they provide to our partners. "The ATP announced the launch of its AI commentary with Infosys this week. They also shared the news across their social media platforms. The Instagram post in which the ATP shared the news has accumulated an overwhelming majority of negative responses from tennis fans around the world.

In line with the post's comment section, no one asked for this technology nor wants it. So, did the ATP launch this new program with tennis fans in mind, or was this just one more stepping stone in their record-breaking central partnership revenues?