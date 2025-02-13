Atmospheric River to Bring Heavy Snow to All of Utah

An incoming atmospheric river is expected to bring significant snowfall to all regions of Utah, with the potential for 10-24 inches in the mountains and multiple inches in valleys.

SALT LAKE CITY - After a few overperforming systems that benefitted Utah 's northern half, an incoming atmospheric river is slated to blast all of the state's regions with potentially heavy moisture. The National Weather Service issued a series of winter storm warning s, watches, and advisories across Utah , which note that 10-24 inches of snow is possible across the state's mountain range between Thursday morning and Saturday afternoon. Some areas could end up with closer to 3 feet of snow.

Some valley communities could also receive multiple inches of snow. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson says the incoming storm will 'easily be the biggest one to impact southern Utah this year, likely breaking dry spells that have lasted months in some parts of the region. 'It has great water content from north to south,' he said. 'It's not going to turn the season around in southern Utah, but at least it's something.' Utah's northern half received a welcomed bump from storms that exceeded expectations over the past few days. Alta was the biggest winner, recording more than 2 feet of new snow since Friday. Valleys also got a decent amount of snow. The next wave figures to be more substantial and more widespread





