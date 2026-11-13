Atmospheric river fuels season’s strongest storms, threatening West Coast with intense rain, wind and snow

A powerful storm will sweep across the Pacific Northwest and Northern California beginning Friday and last through the weekend, due to the relentless atmospheric river pattern. Parts of the northern Sierra could see up to 4 feet of snow by Monday, while Washington and Oregon will see another round of intense rain and wind.

Strong atmosphere rivers continue to impact the Pacific Northwest and Northern California with heavy rain, intense wind gusts and feet of mountain snow. Massive 20 to 25 foot waves and offshore seas exceeding 30 feet are expected to slam the West Coast, including Southern California.

The relentless atmospheric river pattern shows no signs of letting up, with three more storms expected to blast the region over the next two weeks, including potentially threatening Thanksgiving plans.beginning Friday and last through the weekend, due to the relentless atmospheric river pattern. Parts of the northern Sierra could see up to 4 feet of snow by Monday, while Washington and Oregon will see another round of intense rain and wind.swells are expected to generate destructive surf and life-threatening sneaker waves.

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Large waves will pound much of the West Coast this weekend, including Southern California, with destructive surf and coastal flooding possible in some areas around high tide. Parts of Washington's Outer Coast recorded over 8 inches of rain between Tuesday and Thursday. Portions of the Northwest coast could see another 2-3 inches of rain through Monday.

Meanwhile, the heaviest rain will begin to shift south Friday, with parts of Northern California expected to pick up 3-5 inches of rain through Monday.gusts could reach 60 to 80 mph along the coast and 40 mph across the Interstate 5 corridor. Strong wind gusts could take down power lines, particularly where the ground is already saturated.

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Colder air is expected to arrive late Sunday into Monday, dropping snow levels to around 3,500 to 4,000 feet and bringing another round ofParts of the northern Sierra could see up to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet, while even lower elevations could pick up anywhere between 8 inches and two feet of snow through Monday. These powerful low-pressure systems will fuel massive ocean swells that will push toward the coastline through the weekend.

"Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly," the National Weather Service said. "Extreme caution should be used if you plan to visit beaches this week. " The combination of high astronomical tides and persistent onshore wave energy is also expected to produce minor tidal overflow and significant beach erosion. High Surf Advisories are now in place along the Washington, Oregon and California coasts.

Along the coast, massive 20- to 25-foot waves and offshore seas exceeding 30 feet are expected to slam the shoreline.

"Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Remain far away from the water's edge," the NWS office in Los Angeles warned.

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"The large wave runup may dislodge logs on area beaches and result in them rolling up and down area beaches, which have historically killed or seriously injured unsuspecting people, so there will be much more of a threat than just getting wet from a rogue wave," the NWS said. This relentless atmospheric river pattern moved into the Northwest last week and shows no signs of letting up, with three more storms expected to blast the region over the next two weeks, potentially disrupting plans for the Thanksgiving holiday.