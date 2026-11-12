Atmospheric River Brings Heavy Rain to Western Washington in November

November flood season intensifies as an atmospheric river linked to Typhoon Cempaka delivers heavy rain and strong winds to western Washington, raising river levels while officials urge storm drain maintenance.

Western Washington enters a critical phase of its flood season as November, typically the wettest month of the year, receives a significant influx of moisture. A powerful weather system, characterized as an atmospheric river, is forecast to arrive this Saturday night into Sunday, bringing heavy rainfall and strong, blustery winds.

These conditions are particularly expected along the coast and northward from Everett, marking a sharp departure from the dry start to the month.

Moisture Source and Atmospheric River Definition

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The primary driver of this incoming storm is an atmospheric river, also known as a pineapple express, which transports vast amounts of moisture from the subtropics into the mid-latitudes of both hemispheres. This specific system draws its moisture from the soon-to-be former Typhoon Cempaka, which is currently moving northeast into the western North Pacific. These atmospheric rivers are responsible for the bulk of mid-latitude rainfall globally, though many do not result in significant river flooding.

However, when these events persist over several days with heavy rain and elevated snow levels, they can cause rivers to swell significantly. Historical data shows that prolific atmospheric rivers sparked major floods in November 1986, November 1990, November 1995, November 2006, January 2009, November 2015, and November 2021. These events often brought total rain amounts in the Cascades reaching 30 to 40 inches.

Historical Context and Snowpack Importance

The timing of these storms in November is critical because mountain snowpack is usually minimal, failing to act as a sponge to absorb warmer rain. In these warm, wet events, snow levels historically rose to between 6,000 and 8,000 feet, allowing rain to flow directly into river systems. Once a substantial mountain snowpack is established during the winter season, the snow absorbs much of the warmer rain, reducing immediate runoff.

Only lower-elevation snow contributes to runoff, which is why significant flooding can and does occur from December into March. Despite this, November remains the number one month for river flooding because the ground is often saturated and snow levels are too high for snow absorption. The National Weather Service monitors precipitable water levels via satellite loops to track this moisture transport into the North Pacific.

River Levels and Public Safety Guidance

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Thanks to the overall dry weather in October and early November, most area rivers remain well within their banks. The Skokomish River is the only exception, having been the easiest and most frequent to exceed flood stage. While the series of incoming wet North Pacific weather systems should raise river levels, no significant flooding is anticipated heading into next week.

Public works authorities have issued a specific request for residents to keep local storm drains clear of leaves. Warmer-than-usual weather, with highs generally in the 50s and lows in the 40s, is causing more tree leaves to fall. Rain runoff combined with debris can clog storm drains, producing ponding of water on roadways and creating potential hazards for commuters and drivers.

Understanding the 100-Year Flood Statistic

During the flood season from late October through March, the term 100-year flood is frequently used, often with misunderstanding. This term does not mean such a flood occurs once every 100 years or that one survives the risk for another century. It actually means there is a 1 percent chance of this kind of significant flood on a specific river each year.

This probability is independent of previous events, similar to rolling a die. If a 100-year flood occurs in one season, the chance of another occurring the next season remains exactly 1 percent. This situation has occurred several times in western Washington history, underscoring the need for vigilance. Residents near river valleys or those commuting through them are advised to monitor the National Weather Service for updates on river levels and landslide potential throughout the rainy season.