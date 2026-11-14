Atmospheric River Brings Heavy Rain and 60 mph Winds to Western Washington

A Pacific weather system with atmospheric river characteristics will impact Western Washington Saturday night, bringing up to four inches of rain and strong winds.

Western Washington faces its most significant wet weather event of the fall season as a strengthening Pacific weather system prepares to make landfall. On Friday morning, the system was located hundreds of miles off the coast, gathering strength before it is expected to sweep onshore Saturday night. This storm brings characteristics of an atmospheric river, making it notably wetter and more robust than typical fall weather patterns.

Storm Mechanics and Rainfall Totals

The primary moisture source for this system originates from former typhoon Cempaka. The typhoon recently moved northeast into the North Pacific and has become embedded in the evolving weather pattern. Rain is expected to reach the coast by Saturday afternoon and spread inland across western Washington by Saturday evening. By Sunday morning, the system will have crossed the Cascades and moved into eastern Washington.

Also read Seattle weather: Rain on Friday, stronger storm this weekend

This system is forecast to deliver one of the wettest accumulations seen so far this season. Along the immediate coast, up to two inches of rain is expected. In the Olympic and Cascade mountain ranges, the system is anticipated to dump up to four inches of rainfall. Elevated snow levels in the mountains are projected to sit around 5,000 feet during the peak of the storm.

Wind Speeds and Coastal Hazards

Strong blustery winds will accompany the heavy rain, primarily affecting the outer coast and areas from about Everett northward. Winds along the coast are forecast to produce peak gusts of up to 60 mph on Saturday night. In the North Sound region, winds are expected to range from 25 to 40 mph, with gusts reaching 50 mph.

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Elsewhere in western Washington, southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are anticipated. Local power outages are possible across the region due to these strong winds. Waves along the coast may reach heights of 25 feet, creating rapid beach run-up conditions. Sneaker waves carrying logs and other debris pose a significant danger, urging storm watchers to stay on higher ground and avoid jetties.

Timing and Tide Interactions

For major population centers, the timing of the storm offers some relief from the worst possible combination of elements. The highest high tide on Saturday occurs during the morning around the 9 a.m. hour in Seattle, Olympia, and Everett. This peak tide does not coincide with the strongest winds, which arrive overnight. However, wind-created wave action can still impact low-lying exposed areas, particularly during high tide periods.

Infrastructure Impact and Safety Measures

Public works authorities have issued specific requests to the public regarding infrastructure maintenance. Falling leaves combined with heavy rain runoff can clog local storm drains. This blockage produces ponding of water on roadways, creating hazards for drivers, pedestrians, homes, and businesses. Residents are asked to do their best to keep local storm drains clear of leaves to mitigate street flooding risks.

Historically, November is the wettest month of the year. After a dry start to the month, this weather pattern helps preserve the month's reputation. To keep up on the latest conditions for western Washington rivers and the potential for landslides, the National Weather Service website should be monitored. With the rainy season here, residents near or commuting through any of the North Sound's river valleys should keep an eye on river levels.

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Post-Storm Conditions and Temperatures

Thanks to the overall dry weather in October and early this month, western Washington rivers remain well within their banks. The exception is the Skokomish River in Mason County. The recent rains and this weekend's wet weather will raise river levels, but no significant flooding is anticipated heading into next week. The recent quite mild mid-November weather will continue Saturday with highs ranging from the mid-50s to lower 60s.

Sunday will involve post-weather system showers and cooler conditions with highs in the 50s. The showers will continue Monday, with mountain snow levels dropping to near 4,000 feet. Snow is likely at Stevens and White Passes, but not at Snoqualmie Pass. This week's weather will feel usually mild, as the average high temperature in mid-November across much of western Washington is in the lower 50s.