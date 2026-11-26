Atmore man charged with murder after reporting wife missing, police say
Atmore Police say Arthur Lee Smoots Jr. shot his wife, Twana Dailey Smoots, and drove her body into Baldwin County, where he left her in the woods.
ATMORE, Ala. - A missing persons case in Atmore became a murder investigation and resulted in the arrest of the victim’s husband, police said.
Atmore Police say Arthur Lee Smoots Jr. shot his wife, Twana Dailey Smoots, and drove her body into Baldwin County, where he left her in the woods. Husband charged Wednesday Smoots was led away in handcuffs Wednesday morning, charged with the murder of his wife. He was also charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. Police believe he shot her to death with a pistol.
Police said Smoots has not confessed to the killing. Missing persons report raised suspicions Investigators said Smoots called police Tuesday to file a missing persons report on his wife. When investigators began looking into it, they said several things seemed suspicious. Twana Smoots was last seen when she left work that morning, investigators said.
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