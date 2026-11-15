ATM Fees Surge 55 Percent in Past Decade with New York Among Highest

ATM surcharges and bank fees have hit a record high nationwide, with New York ranking second among major cities for average out-of-network withdrawal costs.

ATM fees are up 55 percent over the past decade, according to Bankrate.com -- and New York ers feel it particularly hardIf it feels like you're constantly paying more to withdraw your own money from an ATM not affiliated with your bank, it's not just your imagination.

ATM fees across the nation hit a record high for the 11th straight year, according to the latest study from financial site Bankrate.com. People who use out-of-network ATM fees are often hit with two fees -- the charge from the ATM owner and the one from the consumer's bank for using another outlet's ATM. Over the last decade, those combined fees are up a staggering 55 percent, Bankrate.com says.

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And New Yorkers have it worse than almost anyone in the nation. According to Bankrate.com, New York has the second highest average ATM surcharge fee of 25 major metropolitan areas, coming in just a few cents behind Pittsburgh . Nationally, the average surcharge from an out-of-network ATM combines with the average fee charged by the accountholder's bank for a total of $4.69.

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Bankrate looked at 10 banks and thriefs in each of 25 large U.S. markets and surveyed associated ATM and debit card fee policies from 247 institutions offering checking accounts to come up with the data. For more details on the study and methodology,