Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The result of Sunday’s match will determine who sits atop the La Liga standings heading into the November international break.

Atlético Madrid and Barcelona have produced absolute thrillers over the last two years.

| Alex Caparros/UEFA/Getty Images , James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images The top spot in La Liga is up for grabs on Sunday when Barcelona visit Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano for the highlight fixture of the weekend in European soccer.won both league meetings en route to back-to-back titles, Atlético Madrid eliminated Hansi Flick’s side from both the Copa del Rey and thehaving won seven straight to climb to second in the standings heading into the weekend, just two points back of the Blaugrana.allowed the chasing pack to cut the gap to the summit, and now Atlético Madrid will be eager to extend Barça’s shaky big game record in recent months.

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There’s no love lost between two Spanish giants, and following a summer in which the two clubs headlined thein the form of Barça’s pursuit of Julián Alvarez, the animosity between them is at an all time high heading into Sunday’s clash. The stakes couldn’t be much higher for a November meeting, Barcelona could open a five-point gap to Atléti with a win, but defeat would see Simeone’s side enter the November international break leading the La Liga title race.

Lamine Yamal is playing like the best in the world. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images Both teams will go all out for victory on Sunday, deploying their strongest XI possible in the last game before the international break looking for a win that puts them top of the La Liga standings.

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The pair of rivals have headlined some of the best, most entertaining games in Spanish soccer over the last two seasons, and their first meeting of 2026–27 should continue the trend. No team has better exploited Hansi Flick’s aggressive, high defensive line than Atlético Madrid, so the hosts will be confident they can harm the visitors again.

Still, Barcelona have also found multiple ways to bypass Atléti’s defense in recent meetings, and given how prolific they’ve been offensively to start the year, they should be able to find success up front. Both teams will land punches and have their moments, but Barcelona should narrowly edge Los Rojiblancos to keep the La Liga top spot in a stellar match.

: The Catalans have won in each of their last four league visits to Atlético Madrid and have only lost twice in their nine league trips to the Metropolitano. : Barcelona have scored 46 goals in La Liga this season, the best scoring record through 11 games to start a season since 1930.

: The hosts have scored seven goals in their last three home league games; meanwhile, Barcelona have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five away trips in all competitions. : Atléti and Barça haven’t drawn in each of their last eight meetings and there’s only been one draw in the most recent 16 matches of the rivalry.

Simeone will have to work around the injury of center back Cristian Romero, but he’ll be pleased with the return of the midfield duo of Morten Hjulmand and Johnny Cardoso, with the former expected to start on Sunday. Marc Pubill is the favorite to replace Romero in Simeone’s otherwise first-choice backline with Marcos Llorente, David Hancko and Alejandro Grimaldo.and will start wide left with the freedom to drift centrally.

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Llorente described him as the player most capable of replicating what Antoine Griezmann offered to the team. Against Barcelona’s makeshift defense, Alvarez, the player Barcelona thirsted over all summer and that wanted a move to Catalonia, will try toBarcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid Barcelona have been decimated by injuries over the past month, with Rodri becoming the latest starter to enter the treatment room with aBut defense remains the biggest area of concern for Flick.

Although Eric García and Andreas Christensen are back in training, it might be too soon for the duo to feature from the start. Brian Fariñas should keep his place at right back with João Cancelo covering the left flank. Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal are the favorites to replace Rodri in midfield, but the Dutchman could get the nod given his positive cameos since returning from injury.

De Jong and Pedri could start together for the first time since Jan. 18. Lamine Yamal, Fermín López and Raphinha are locks to start in Barcelona’s prolific attack, with Anthony Gordon likely completing the forward line instead of Karim Adeyemi.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Atlético Madrid : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMTRoberto Casillas is a writer for SI FC, focusing primarily on FC Barcelona, the Mexico National Team, Liga MX and all things Latin American football. Born and raised in Mexico City, he developed a deep passion for football from an early age and fell in love with Cruz Azul.

The once future star of Mexican football still likes to showcase what’s left of his talent on the Sunday league pitch. He’s also a big fan of the New England Patriots—so much so he moved to the region for four years—, Chicago Cubs and is a life-long Formula 1 follower. When he takes a break from sports, he enjoys traveling the world, watching the latest great TV show, going to concerts and spending plenty of time with friends and family.