Atlantis: The Lost Empire Returns in Graphic Novel Sequel

Disney's underrated sci-fi film 'Atlantis: The Lost Empire' is getting a sequel in graphic novel form, 'The Curse of Kurok'. The story continues with Milo and Kida facing a new threat, with the original cast reprising their roles. Meanwhile, a quiz from Collider challenges readers to determine which sci-fi world they'd survive in.

Disney , renowned for its fairytales and talking animals, occasionally ventures off the beaten path. One such attempt was ' Atlantis: The Lost Empire ', released in 2001.

Though not a traditional Disney film, time has solidified its reputation, leading to a sequel.

'Atlantis: The Lost Empire Vol. 1 - The Curse of Kurok', a graphic novel, is set to continue the story. Written by Matthew K. Manning and illustrated by Christian Colbert, the novel follows Milo and Kida as they face a new monstrous threat. The synopsis hints at unraveling ancient fables and discovering secrets to ensure Atlantis's future safety. The original film's cast, including Michael J. Fox, Cree Summer, and James Garner, is expected to reprise their roles.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Collider presents a quiz to determine which sci-fi world you'd survive in. The Matrix, Mad Max, Blade Runner, Dune, and Star Wars are the options, each offering a unique challenge. The quiz asks about your instincts, the resources you'd guard, the threats that keep you up at night, how you deal with authority, and the environment you could endure long-term. Your answers will reveal which dystopia, galaxy, or desert wasteland you'd most likely survive





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Disney Atlantis: The Lost Empire Graphic Novel Sequel Matthew K. Manning Christian Colbert Collider Sci-Fi Quiz

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