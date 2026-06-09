Atlanta Struggles With Homelessness Crisis Ahead Of World Cup

An analysis of Atlanta's Downtown Rising initiative and the broader pattern of host cities managing homelessness during major international events.

Atlanta is currently bracing for the arrival of tens of thousands of soccer enthusiasts as the World Cup approaches, but the glitz of the international tournament stands in stark contrast to the grim reality on the streets of downtown.

Just a short distance from the stadium, the sidewalks of Pryor Street are lined with individuals waiting in desperation for homeless shelters to open their doors. The scene is a visceral tableau of urban poverty, with people huddled in sleeping bags, using masks to block out the harsh afternoon sun, and others eating meager meals from cereal boxes.

Scattered shoes and empty liquor bottles litter the pavement, while the loud music from a boom box provides a haunting soundtrack to a struggle for survival that persists despite the city's public declarations of progress. To combat this, the city launched an ambitious initiative known as Downtown Rising. This program was designed to eliminate encampments and end street sleeping before the 39-day soccer spectacle begins in June.

While city officials claim that nearly 500 people have been housed through this effort, the continued presence of crowds on the sidewalk suggests that the reach of the program is insufficient. The financial scale of the project is significant, with 185 million dollars already secured from state and city funds, corporate grants, and private donations toward a larger goal of 235 million dollars. The ultimate objective is to provide housing for 3,900 people across the city by next year.

However, recent data indicates that about a third of the 2,900 homeless individuals in Atlanta still reside in tents or on the streets, highlighting the immense difficulty of the task at hand. Atlanta is not alone in its attempt to leverage a global event for social change, though the approaches vary wildly across the North American host cities.

While Seattle and Dallas have explicitly integrated housing pushes into their World Cup preparations, an Associated Press survey revealed that the majority of the 16 venues—including major hubs like New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Houston, Toronto, and Vancouver—are relying on pre-existing programs. Many of these cities have not secured new funding specifically tied to the tournament, raising questions about whether the drive to address homelessness is a genuine priority or a superficial response to international scrutiny.

Historically, cities have often viewed the unhoused as an eyesore. For instance, during the Super Bowl in New Orleans, millions were spent to clear encampments, and Paris famously bused migrants out of the city before the 2024 Olympics. Chicago followed a similar pattern by removing a massive encampment before the Democratic National Convention. The history of Atlanta is particularly poignant in this context.

During the 1996 Olympics, the city took a far more aggressive approach, removing approximately 9,000 homeless people and placing some in a new detention center while giving others one-way bus tickets to leave the city. This legacy of displacement casts a shadow over current efforts. While some, like Michael Sutton, have found a path to stability through Downtown Rising—describing the peace of having a home as priceless—others remain trapped in a cycle of invisibility.

Tommy Elam, who has been homeless since 2020, illustrates the systemic gaps; without a phone and having been displaced by police crackdowns, he remains unreachable by the very systems meant to help him. As Cathryn Vassell of Partners for HOME notes, the goal is rapid transition to services, but the reality is that complex challenges like mental health and substance abuse make this a slow and difficult process.

Ultimately, the question remains whether the World Cup will serve as a catalyst for permanent structural change or if it will simply be another episode of temporary cleanup for the world to see





FOXSports / 🏆 280. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Atlanta World Cup Homelessness Urban Housing Downtown Rising

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chris Hemsworth's Struggles to Break Into Major Franchises Beyond MarvelAn examination of Chris Hemsworth's attempts to join pre-existing film franchises outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, highlighting the commercial and critical failures of Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and especially Men in Black: International, which endured a notoriously difficult production.

Read more »

Bayside Enhanced Shelter Opens in Seattle Amid Unmet Homelessness BenchmarksMayor Katie Wilson inaugurated the 75-unit Bayside Enhanced Shelter in Seattle's Interbay neighborhood, featuring 70‑square‑foot private units, laundry, bathroom and community spaces, and optional health and drug‑treatment services. While the rapid development marks a record‑fast timeline, the city falls short of its goal of 500 shelter beds by mid‑June and 1,000 by year‑end, prompting criticism from advocates concerned about the shelter's permissive drug policy and potential impact on public safety.

Read more »

Raman's Progressive Bid for LA Mayor Grounds Zeroes on Bass, Homelessness, and ICE CriticismsIndian-American pediatric oncologist Dr. Pushpinder V. Gandhi's book Alzheimer's & You: A Comprehensive Guide helps caregivers and patients understand the symptoms of Alzheimer's, the impact of tHis disease, the role of a caregiver, and coping strategies,featuring Dr. Gandhi's knowledge and practical advice, Sleep may hold keys to maintaining healthy brain function, leading to better memory and counteract aging symptoms, Alzheimer's & You: A Comprehensive Guide sheds light on the complex and widespread global issue of Alzheimer's disease, offering reliable information and coping strategies to those affected and their loved ones. Steps to avoid urinary tract infections in older adults, Stock Market Predictions for February 2023: Growth or correction? To determine the case mix index of a hospital, consider these steps

Read more »

World Cup Host Cities Confront Homelessness Amid Global SpotlightAs the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, host cities in North America are using the event as a catalyst to address homelessness. While some, like Atlanta with its Downtown Rising initiative, report progress, an Associated Press survey finds many venues rely on existing programs without new funding. The article explores the contrast between stadium preparations and sidewalk encampments, the historical tendency to displace homeless populations during major events, and the ongoing challenges in providing permanent housing and services.

Read more »