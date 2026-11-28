The Atlanta Falcons released veteran quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he made one regular-season appearance in 2026. Michael Penix Jr. remains the starter, with Andy Dalton and Jack Strand as backups.

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that they have released veteran quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, ending his brief tenure with the team. The move comes after Tagovailoa appeared in just one regular-season game for Atlanta in 2026.

General manager Ian Cunningham said both sides agreed it was time to move in a different direction. Tagovailoa joined the Falcons in March to bring experience to the quarterback room and compete for the starting job against Michael Penix Jr. He arrived with seven seasons of NFL experience and an opportunity to challenge for the starting position. The former first-round pick made an impression during the preseason, completing 10 of 13 passes for 117 yards across two appearances.

Also read Falcons dejan libre al veterano quarterback suplente Tua Tagovailoa tras jugar 1 partido

His performance helped him earn the starting job coming out of training camp. However, an oblique injury sustained during practice forced Tagovailoa out of the lineup before the Falcons' season opener. He was named the team's Week 1 starter but has been in a backup role since the injury. Michael Penix Jr. was recovering from his ACL injury, so third-string quarterback Cooper Rush started the team's first two games before Penix returned in Week 3.

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Cunningham addressed the decision, expressing appreciation for Tagovailoa's time in Atlanta.

"Tua came to Atlanta to compete, and he conducted himself with character and graciousness throughout his time here," Cunningham said. "After thoughtful conversations with Tua's representatives, we felt this was the best path forward. We wish Tua and his family nothing but the best.

Tagovailoa Interception Seals Falcons Defeat

" Tagovailoa's lone regular-season appearance came against the Baltimore Ravens in overtime. He entered the game after Penix was sidelined, and with the Falcons needing a field goal to tie or a touchdown to win, Tagovailoa threw a game-ending interception to star safety Kyle Hamilton. He completed two passes for 34 yards before the interception, which sealed Baltimore's 30-23 victory. The pick came on a pass intended for a Falcons receiver, and Hamilton returned it to secure the win.

The 28-year-old Tagovailoa spent the previous seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins before joining Atlanta. Last season with the Dolphins, he threw 15 interceptions, which was the second most in the NFL. Only Geno Smith, who spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, had more with 17. Tagovailoa's release creates another opportunity for him to find a new home as he enters the NFL waiver system.

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If no team claims him, he will become a free agent and be eligible to sign elsewhere. Meanwhile, the Falcons will move forward with three quarterbacks remaining on their roster: Penix, veteran Andy Dalton, and undrafted rookie Jack Strand. Penix is scheduled to make his ninth start of the season Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Dalton, who joined Atlanta in October, provides an experienced backup option.

Falcons Roster Moves Forward with Penix

Strand continues developing during his rookie campaign. The 3-7 Falcons will play the 7-3 Vikings at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday as they look to turn their season around. Tagovailoa's time in Atlanta never unfolded as either side likely envisioned. The Falcons brought in a former Pro Bowl quarterback to compete for the starting job, but an untimely injury and limited opportunities prevented him from establishing a lasting role.

His career with the Falcons totaled 2 completions on 3 passes and an interception. Now, Atlanta is turning the page and committing its quarterback room to a different direction for the remainder of the 2026 season.