The Atlanta Falcons have struggled against pressure, and the Minnesota Vikings' entire identity is putting pressure on the quarterback.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is going to face a blitz on virtually every down against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect have seen their season spiral out of control after winning two in a row when quarterback Michael Penix Jr. returned.

After those two games, they've lost five of six games. The defense has suffered a myriad of injuries, and defensive coordinators have figured out an easy way to bottle up the offense. The Falcons have a glaring weakness on offense: their performance in the passing game when Penix is under pressure. The Vikings have a mad scientist as a defensive coordinator who blitzes the opposition at nearly twice the rate of the next closest team in the NFL.

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It's the matchup from hell for the Falcons, but it also presents an opportunity for offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, the offensive line, and Penix to quiet their critics. Whether you're in the camp that blames one of, or some combination of, all three, the fact remains that defensive coordinators are exploiting the Falcons' inability to deal with pressure.