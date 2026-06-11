Atlanta Braves' Vulnerability as Superstar Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. Suffers Hamstring Injury

The Atlanta Braves have been the clear-cut No. 1 team in the National League so far this season, but they are going to be vulnerable for the foreseeable future due to the hamstring injury of their superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. The Dodgers and Brewers are also in contention for the top spot, and this injury could play a significant role in deciding who finishes the season with the No. 1 spot in the National League.

May 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) high fives teammates after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

The Atlanta Braves have been the clear-cut No. 1 team in the National League so far this season, but they are going to be vulnerable for the foreseeable future. Superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. left the Braves' contest on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury. The Braves have been the clear No. 1 team in the National League so far this season, with a 45-22 record, which was tops in the National League.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the second-best record at 43-24. The Milwaukee Brewers have the third-best record at 41-24. There's a real chance that either Los Angeles or Milwaukee catches the Braves for the top spot in the National League. This stint without Acuna could very well end up playing a big role in deciding who ends up finishing the 2026 season with the No. 1 spot in the National League.

When healthy, the Braves look like the top overall team. But right now, they're clearly not healthy. The Dodgers haven't been close to full strength, but they have been right behind Atlanta. The Brewers are one of the hottest overall teams in the league.

The race between these three teams is going to be fun to follow over the course of the rest of the season. This time without Acuna could very well play a big role in the long term





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