Athletics Face Critical Decisions on Jeff McNeil and Pitching Staff

The Oakland Athletics must address urgent needs for both second baseman Jeff McNeil and pitching depth this offseason. McNeil provided exceptional versatility and durability, filling in effectively at first base, while the team's playoff collapse highlighted consistent pitching struggles. The A's are evaluating options ranging from re-signing McNeil to exploring free agency and trades.

Sep 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics second base man Jeff McNeil celebrates hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Among the A's many needs this upcoming winter, they need to find a way to add pitching. The team fell out of playoff contention not just because of their many injuries, but also because of the inconsistency of their pitching staff. We have already discussed a few options the A's could look at in terms of pitching.

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The World Series champion Brewers squad could lose Dustin May in free agency, and the A'sEven though the A's need pitching, they also need to lock down a second baseman for the season, as the team lost Jeff McNeil after theySep 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics first baseman Jeff McNeil celebrates after hitting a 2-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Second base is a position the A's will have to address this season.

They got great play from Jeff McNeil this season, even though he played a lot of first base following the injury to Nick Kurtz. His versatility and experience are certainly a valuable asset for the A's. He always showcases his hustle and is a leader in the clubhouse. Because it's really the only position in the field the team needs help at, it could make him a perfect fit to return to West Sacramento.

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If the A's are unable to bring him back, they will have to evaluate their in-house options or look in free agency or the trade market to find a new second baseman. Losing someone of McNeil's caliber could certainly hurt the team next season. Not to mention, he was also one of the only Opening Day starters to make it through the whole season without injury.

Aug 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer sits in the dugout before the start of a MLB baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWhen Kurtz went down and McNeil moved over to first base, we got to see Donovan Walton really shine at the second base spot.

Alika Williams also showcased his bat for the first time in his career, as he always came with great defense and speed. Williams adding the hitting element to his game kind of made him a complete player in the 2026 season. The most likely option would be Joshua Kuroda-Grauer. JKG is a strong contact hitter, just like Jacob Wilson.

Getting to see him in the everyday lineup is important. The team will just have to decide if they like him more at second or third base. Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much.

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Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.