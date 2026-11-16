Athletes compete in annual wheelchair basketball tournament

13WHAM ABC Rochester provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, health reports, notices of events and items of interest in the community, local sports and entertainment programming for Rochester and nearby towns and communities including Greece, Victor, Pittsford, Penfield, Henrietta, Webster, Irondequoit, Fairport, Chili, Gates,...

A basketball player dribbles the ball down the court during a wheelchair basketball tournament in Victor, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Victor, N.Y.

— Rochester Wheels hosted its third annual games in Victor, bringing in nine Division Three teams from across the Northeast for a weekend of fast-paced competition.

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“I’m realizing that other people don’t have sponsors like Endless Highway, which makes me feel so fortunate to have this,” said Redeat Shumaker, a Rochester Wheels athlete. Seneca Park Zoo has welcomed a new giraffe that will temporarily call Rochester home before moving to Canada.78-year-old Rochester woman pushed to the ground and robbed, according to policeRochester, N.Y. — Work is underway on the last remaining wall to be demolished as part of a new development downtown.

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The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Friday that it is opening a deer check station after chronic wasting disease was detected in a wild deer in Livingston County.