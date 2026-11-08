Athena Calderone Leans Into theDecadence of Holiday Dressing

This under-$160 Aritzia dress is her perfect festive find.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands. Between the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree and the Fifth Avenue window displays,"it's a gentle nudge to really lean into the grandeur and the glamour" of herin her recently renovated Tribeca home, she dressed to the nines.

" are that beautiful excuse to turn up the volume to really lean into the decadence of the season," she says. "As much as I'm a white poplin button-down and jeans kind of gal, I also love to put on a glamorous dress. "are her signature for elevated holiday events because"you can move really easily in ," she says. "I love timeless pieces that carry some sort of sophistication, with that feels a little sexy.

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" With that in mind, she chosefor the event, saying it was"totally evocative" of her personal aesthetic:"The way fell on the body was super elegant, but the open back was the wow moment. "As"a really last-minute choice," she slipped on silver stilettos. While she has a penchant for metallic pieces at home and in her jewelry collection, she skipped statement earrings in favor of a silver pin, tucked inside her slicked-back bun.

"I tend to be a bit restrained in how I adorn my looks," she says. "The silver in my hair and the silver shoe bookended this elegant white dress. " If she wasn't hosting in her home, Calderone would have finished the look with a collarless faux fur coat. Since turning 50 last year, Calderone's closet—especially the cold-weather chapter—has taken a turn.

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"I'm embodying this businesswoman, a little bit more polished, a little bit more tailored," she says. "But at night, I definitely like to do something sexy. " See the In terms of her"controlled" color palette, Calderone stays loyal to neutral shades. "I tend to wear browns, blacks, and creams quite a lot, but I think if I am introducing color, I really love wine, Bordeaux, or oxblood color," she says.

Before the Aritzia affair, however, she dipped her toe into thewith a silky button-down style. For a more mellow holiday get-together, Calderone plans to pair the creamy cardigan with tailored, high-waisted trousers.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsOriginal Contour Lichesse Halter Top "The holidays started my love of food, design, and setting the table—it's kind of the center of what I do and what I love," Calderone says, reflecting on the"warm world" she created with Aritzia, which included a grazing table that guests gathered around.

"I get to lean into creating a spectacular meal and thinking about all of those flavors and how they come together, but also setting the table, setting the mood, and making sure there's an energy in my home that feels relaxed and festive. " For Calderone, those moments make the holidays special,"even when we've had too much to drink, the candle wax is dripping, there are red wine marks.

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Everyone's relaxed, and their heart open, and they're laughing, happy, and lingering," she says.

"Designing and a home makes you feel a certain way—fashion does the same. "where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head . Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.and more.

You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat.