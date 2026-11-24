ATeeZ and U2 top album charts, while Billie Eilish and Bruno Mars dominate airplay lists in the Nov. 28 Billboard data reflecting Nov. 13-19 trends.

The latest Billboard rankings, dated November 28 and reflecting data collected from November 13 through November 19, reveal a significant shift in the music landscape. According to the data tracker Luminate, K-pop group ATEEZ secured its fourth number-one position on the list with the debut of its album. This achievement highlights the sustained global popularity of the group and its recent release.

U2 Achieves Historic Chart Longevity

U2 claimed the top spot on the album chart with its new record, marking the band's eighth leader on the list. This accomplishment traces back to their first number-one entry on the April 4, 1987, chart with "The Joshua Tree." With this latest achievement, U2 becomes only the fourth group to score newly charted top ten albums in the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s. They join an exclusive club of rock legends including AC/DC, Def Leppard, and Metallica. The presence of U2 at number one was accompanied by six other classic albums in the top ten, showcasing the enduring appeal of older rock catalogs alongside modern releases.

Also read Ateez Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 for the Third Time This Year; U2’s ‘Carnaval de Luz’ Bows at No. 4

Seasonal Hits Break Hot 100 Records

Several holiday classics made historic leaps on the Hot 100 this week. Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" returned to the Hot 100's top five, climbing from number eighteen to number four. This marks the song's earliest seasonal appearance in the region and ties Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line's "Meant To Be" for the longest command ever held on the chart. The track has now spent 50 weeks on the Hot 100, a testament to its perennial popularity. Similarly, Wham!'s "Last Christmas" also jumped into the Hot 100's top five, moving from number fourteen to number five. This represents the earliest seasonal appearance for that track as well, indicating a strong early push from winter classics.

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Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo Dominate Airplay

Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather" continues its impressive run, debuting at number one on the Soundtracks chart. This is the third time a franchise associated with the artist has led this list. Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo earned her fourth number-one position on the Pop Airplay chart with her song "Stupid Song." This track serves as the second leader from her album. These simultaneous successes for both Rodrigo and Eilish demonstrate the dominant presence of young female artists in the current pop airplay landscape. Their songs are resonating strongly with radio programmers and listeners alike, driving high engagement metrics.

Bruno Mars and Michelle Branch Return to Top Charts

Bruno Mars secured his third Adult Contemporary number-one with the track "I Just Might." This follows his previous rule at the format with "Just the Way You Are," which spent 20 weeks at number one in 2011, and "When I Was Your Man," which topped the chart for two weeks in 2013. Michelle Branch also saw success with her new release, which rose to number ten on Adult Pop Airplay. This marks Branch's sixth top ten entry and the first for New Radicals. Her original version of the hit, featuring Branch, reigned for 13 weeks in 2002-03. She has also hit the top ten with "Everywhere" (number nine, 2001), "All You Wanted" (number four, 2002), "Are You Happy Now?" (number three, 2003), and as featured on Santana's "I'm Feeling You" (number six, 2005). Additionally, the DJ scored his fourth Dance Airplay number-one thanks to "Just a Little Bit More."