ATEEZ claims the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 dated Nov. 28, securing their 10th top 10 entry. Olivia Rodrigo and YoungBoy Never Broke Again chart with strong debuts.

ATEEZ has secured the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart dated November 28. This achievement marks the 10th top 10 charted project for the group, a milestone reached exclusively since 2022. Consequently, ATEEZ stands alone as the musical act with the most top 10 entries in the 2020s decade. Among all recording artists during this period, only YoungBoy Never Broke Again with 15 and Taylor Swift with 14 have accumulated more top 10 hits than the Korean boy band.

ATEEZ Dominates 2020s Chart Records

The group's ascent to the summit of the Billboard 200 places them in exclusive company regarding decade-long success metrics. ATEEZ has now logged 10 top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 consecutively. The act initially claimed its first top 10 placement with a No. 3 peak in 2022. This consistent performance establishes ATEEZ as the sole leader in top 10 frequency among groups for the current decade. Taylor Swift and YoungBoy Never Broke Again remain the only acts with higher total counts since 2020.

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Chart Metrics And Album Sales Breakdown

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums in the United States based on multi-metric consumption measured by Luminate. Units for this chart comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 1,000 paid or subscription on-demand streams. ATEEZ's 195,000 equivalent album units were largely driven by pure album sales totaling 191,000. SEA units comprised 4,000, equaling 4.04 million on-demand official streams. TEA units formed a negligible sum for the chart week ending November 19.

Olivia Rodrigo And YoungBoy Chart Strong

Olivia Rodrigo's album "Stupid Song" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Pop Airplay Chart. The album also debuted at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart with 191,000 units sold. YoungBoy Never Broke Again maintains the highest total top 10 count for the decade with 15 entries. His commercial dominance contrasts with ATEEZ's recent surge in consistent high-charting releases. The data compilation for these rankings relies on precise authentication by Luminate to ensure chart integrity.

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Physical Variants Drive Commercial Success

ATEEZ's album sales were significantly bolstered by availability across 32 CD and vinyl variants. These physical releases contained collectible items such as photocards and posters, with some items randomized. Signed editions were also available to fans. This physical strategy supported the group's consecutive top 10 streak. Morgan Wallen's album fell to No. 2 on the latest Billboard 200 with 62,000 equivalent album units earned. This represented a 1% decline from previous weeks. The physical format availability remains a key driver for K-pop group sales on US charts.

Future Chart Updates And Data Verification

The full chart details for the November 28, 2026, dated ranking will be posted on Billboard's website on November 24. Luminate reviews and authenticates all data submissions before final calculations are published. Data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed using established criteria. For all chart news, followers can track updates via Billboard and BillboardCharts on X and Instagram. The rigorous verification process ensures that all top 10 achievements, including ATEEZ's historic milestone, are accurately recorded.