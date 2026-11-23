ATEEZ secures their third number one spot on the Billboard 200 with the release of 'UP', featuring intense choreography and lyrics written by Hongjoong and Mingi.

ATEEZ has shattered records by securing their fourth consecutive number one spot on the prestigious Billboard 200 chart with their latest release, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6. This unprecedented achievement makes the eight-member K-pop group the first act in history to start their career with four straight number one albums on this dominant US music ranking. The milestone confirms their unparalleled global dominance and sustained commercial power in the American market.

The new mini-album, which serves as the sixth installment of their ongoing GOLDEN HOUR series, reunites the group with the production team behind their recent hit track BAD. Producers EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, and Oliv collaborated again to craft the sonic landscape, while member Hongjoong and Mingi wrote lyrics for every single track. This creative continuity allowed the group to maintain their narrative consistency while pushing their artistic boundaries forward.

Also read ATEEZ Tops Billboard 200 With 10th Top 10 Hit

Members San and Hongjoong reflected on the weight of this accomplishment, acknowledging that the hard work had returned as an unbelievable result. San expressed sincere gratitude to the fans who supported them through the promotion of their previous release, BAD, while Hongjoong noted that the producers understand their strengths better than anyone else. This deep mutual understanding helped bring out the colors of an even more evolved ATEEZ in this fifteenth mini-album.

The title track UP features a demanding dance break that San described as storming through the song's highlight with grand scale and intensity. Wooyoung and Yeosang confirmed that this section requires immense stamina and precise synchronization, with the group practicing harder than ever to deliver a polished stage. Yeosang emphasized that he had to kick off the high-energy section well, ensuring the performance showcased what ATEEZ is truly capable of achieving.

Advertisement

Jongho explained that the phrase CRASH TO BEGIN captures their spirit of breaking through the limits they set for themselves. The group views this new chapter as a story of an even more evolved ATEEZ that challenges existing frames. Seonghwa added that the album holds the story they have been writing since their debut, combined with the ambitions they still hold today. He described the project as capturing their eight-year journey in the trendiest and coolest way possible.

Mingi stated that the group does not want to settle for good results and remains hungry for more achievements. He highlighted their dream of performing at the Super Bowl halftime show as a primary long-term goal. The members expressed a desire to keep pushing forward without setting any artificial limits on their career trajectory or artistic potential.

The group also discussed how they broadened their creative spectrum without losing their identity as storytellers. Wooyoung noted that the work captures what kind of team they are and what they have been running toward. He felt the album holds ATEEZ's firm identity and means even more to him because of its depth. Yeosang added that the project shows how much higher and farther the group can go without resting on past achievements.

Hongjoong mentioned that he is in the middle of achieving his goals for the year, which includes kicking off a new tour next year. He hopes the album excites people waiting for the tour and gives new audiences a reason to attend an ATEEZ show. Yunho expressed his desire to spend more time with the fanbase and bring them joy through various stages and content.

Advertisement

The release marks a significant turning point for the group, proving their ability to innovate while staying true to their core concepts. As they move into this next chapter, ATEEZ wants to boldly take on all kinds of concepts they have never tried before. They aim to write a history that is theirs alone, continuing to challenge the industry with their unique brand of high-energy performance.