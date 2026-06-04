Atascosa County jury hands down life sentence in Jorge Erosa killing

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - An Atascosa County jury has sentenced a man to life in prison for the 2023 murder of Jorge Erosa, capping a nearly three-year investigation and prosecution.Samuel Ponce was sentenced June 2 after

Samuel Ponce was sentenced June 2 after being convicted in the shooting death of Erosa, who was gunned down outside his home on Aug. 21, 2023.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - An Atascosa County jury has sentenced a man to life in prison for the 2023 murder of Jorge Erosa, capping a nearly three-year investigation and prosecution.

According to prosecutors, investigators used a combination of security camera footage, social media communications, witness testimony, ballistic evidence, and the recovery of the murder weapon from Ponce's possession to build their case. During the punishment phase of the trial, jurors also heard evidence that Ponce committed a second murder later that same night and assaulted a jailer while awaiting trial.

In a statement following the sentencing, Atascosa County officials praised the jury's verdict, saying it sends a strong message that violence involving guns and drugs will not be tolerated in the community. SAN ANTONIO - Mariah Garner was an all-A student at Alamo Heights High School. She was also a 3-year officer for the school's dance team. But the greatest lesson she learned is one that you won't find inside any textbook.

The teen who was declared brain dead after falling from a vehicle while celebrating a Spurs win near Southwest Military has been taken off life support. SAN ANTONIO - The Salesian sisters, who drew worldwide attention for praying for the San Antonio Spurs during the Western Conference finals, are now celebratingThe National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed the presence of New World screwworm on June 3, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing that left a man dead near Comanche Lookout Park on the Northeast Side. Patrick Hernandez, 22, was charged with murder following the Monday afte





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