Atari to remaster 2002 Nintendo GameCube exclusive fighting game

According to a reliable leaker, Atari is reviving 2002 Nintendo GameCube exclusive fighting game with a new 2026 remaster. The game is called Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee and was originally released by developer Pipeworks Software and publisher Infogrames. The remaster is reported to include Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X, and it is not available on PC. The source of the leak has a near bulletproof track record, but it doesn't provide details about the changes in the remaster or its reveal date. The premise of Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee is simple. It's a fighting game where players control one of several giant monsters and fight across large, destructible environments. The game includes various monsters like Godzilla, Megatron, and King Kong. The remastered version will hopefully reintroduce this classic game to modern audiences. Although the source is reliable, the info is not official and should be taken with a grain of salt. For more video gaming conversations and discussions, you can join the conversation on the mentioned link.

exclusive game is getting a remaster, according to a new leak that has revealed the remaster of the 2002 game before its official reveal. And the source of the leak has a near bulletproof track record, so you can take this unofficial information to the bank.

Right now, there is no word of a reveal date, but there is word of a November 3 release date, so it’s going to have to be revealed sooner rather than later. There’s also word of platforms, which include Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X. There’s currently no word of a PC version, but the source notes they believe it’s coming to PC as well. , a well-known and reliable leaker.

And according to this leaker, Atari is reviving a 2002 Nintendo GameCube exclusive fighting game with a new 2026 remaster. The game in question is, originally released by developer Pipeworks Software and publisher Infogrames.

This is not to be confused with its Game Boy Advance companion game,, its 2004 sequel, which skipped the GameCube altogether and came to PS2 and the original Xbox only, making the original Xbox the only console to get both games, as it got the first game in 2003 as well. If you don’t have a Nintendo GameCube or an original Xbox, you can’t play Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee in 2026, as it is not available on modern platforms, which makes this remaster extra handy to get.

What exactly will be new with the remaster, though, the leak does not say. It does specify the re-release as a remaster, though, and not a remake. For those who know nothing about this game, its premise is very simple. It’s a fighting game where players control one of several giant monsters and fight across large, destructible environments.

Godzilla is obviously the banner, mascot monster in the game. All of that said, remember to take this new information with a grain of salt, like any other leak. While the source is one of the best in the industry, it doesn’t negate the fact that nothing here is official information. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the





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Atari Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee 2026 Remaster Remaster New Leak Nintendo Gamecube Exclusive Fighting Game Classical Gaming

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