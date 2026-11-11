AT&T Copper Landline Shutdown Begins Nov 15 in Alabama

AT&T initiates copper landline shutoffs in 25 Alabama towns on November 15. Seniors and medical alert users must verify service continuity with providers immediately.

AT&T has commenced the permanent shutdown of traditional copper landline telephone services across dozens of communities in Alabama starting Sunday, November 15. This action marks the beginning of a broader infrastructure transition authorized by the Federal Communications Commission ( FCC) to replace aging analog networks with modern digital alternatives.

Impact On 25 Alabama Communities

The initial wave of disconnections affects specific regions within twenty-five designated towns in the state. Municipalities directly impacted include Bremen, Carbon Hill, Citronelle, Clayton, Cordova, Courtland, Dora, Elk River, Eutaw, Fairview, Flomaton, Fort Deposit, Greensboro, Hanceville, Hurtsboro, Lafayette, Linden, Macintosh, Moulton, Mount Vernon, Red Bay, Renfroe, York, East Tuskegee, and East Uniontown. Customers residing in these areas will see their existing copper-based voice services discontinued as part of this scheduled retirement plan.

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FCC Authorization And Timeline

November 15 serves as the first day that shutoffs have been officially authorized by the FCC to begin operations. The telecommunications giant clarified that this date does not represent a single, simultaneous cutoff event for every affected customer. Instead, the process is phased, allowing AT&T to manage the technical migration of service lines over time while ensuring network stability for remaining users during the transition period.

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Vulnerable Users Must Act Now

AT&T emphasizes that customers currently relying on copper technology, particularly seniors and individuals dependent on landline-based medical alert systems, burglar alarms, or elevator phones, must take immediate action. These subscribers are urged to contact both AT&T and their respective device manufacturers directly to confirm that their emergency and security equipment will function correctly after the switch to digital service occurs.

Nationwide Scope Of Transition

This local change in Alabama is part of a massive nationwide initiative affecting one thousand sixty service areas across eighteen states. The company notes that affected customers should expect direct notification containing information about replacement options. Those seeking further details regarding the copper retirement process can access comprehensive resources provided by AT&T online to understand how the upgrade impacts their specific service tier.