At least nine injured in shooting near England's World Cup base in the US: report

Police respond to early morning gunfire near Kansas City venue as investigations continue.

Police respond to early morning gunfire near Kansas City venue as investigations continue. .

/ AP At least nine people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting near the hotel and training base selected for England’s World Cup preparations in Kansas City, Missouri,Police arrived at around 4 am local time on Saturday after reports of gunfire and found a large crowd dispersing, according toOfficers initially treated three injured women at the scene, while six additional adults later sought hospital care independently, bringing the total to nine injured. Iran blasts US 'discriminatory treatment' over World Cup visa refusalsThe incident occurred a short distance from the facilities England is expected to use during the tournament.

The squad is currently in Florida and was not present during the shooting. Iran blasts US 'discriminatory treatment' over World Cup visa refusalsIran blasts US 'discriminatory treatment' over World Cup visa refusalsIran says targeted US bases in Gulf, including 5th fleet headquarters in BahrainIsraeli troops kill 7-month-old Palestinian baby, wound parents in occupied West BankUK rebukes Vance comments, warns against interference in democracy





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