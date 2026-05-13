At Least Five Army Troops, Seven Militants Were Killed in a Clash in Southwest Pakistan, Military Said

The military said that five army troops and seven militants were killed in a clash in southwest Pakistan. The clash occurred on Wednesday during a security operation against 'terrorists of Indian backed Fitna Al Hindustan' in the remote Barkhan district of southwestern Balochistan province.

At least five army troops and seven militants have been killed in a clash in southwest Pakistan, the military has said. The clash occurred on Wednesday during a security operation against 'terrorists of Indian backed Fitna Al Hindustan' in the remote Barkhan district of southwestern Balochistan province, the army's media wing said in a statement.

There was no immediate reaction from New Delhi to Islamabad's accusation. The deceased troops included a major. Sanitisation operation in the surroundings continue to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists present in the area, the statement added. Renewed surge in militant violence, Pakistan has seen a renewed surge in militant violence in recent years, particularly in its western and southwestern regions





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Clash In Southwest Pakistan Army Troops Killed And Seven Militants Killed Arrest Of Terrorists Of Indian Backed Fitna Al Sanitisation Operation In The Area Independence Of Balochistan China India Tensions Pakistan Militant Violence Pakistan Security Operation Terrorists Of Indian Backed Fitna Al Hindustan

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