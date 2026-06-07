At least a dozen people shot near street festival

Police said officers are searching for suspects after twelve people were shot near the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio, Saturday. The victims are expected to survive, the city’s mayor told CNN affiliate WTOL.

Police said officers are searching for suspects after twelve people were shot near the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio, Saturday. The victims are expected to survive, the city’s mayor told CNN affiliate WTOL.

Body camera footage obtained by CNN shows a Dallas County, Texas, deputy constable struggling to move an empty Waymo autonomous vehicle, which appeared to partially block a portion of the street near the scene of a fatal apartment explosion and fire.

An NBA Finals watch party outside Madison Square Garden Friday night ended with 26 arrests, including one person who police said punched one officer before biting another. CNN’s Gloria Pazmino reports. Maine Senate Democratic candidate Graham Platner addressed his recent string of controversies on Friday night during a rally in Bar Harbor alongside progressive California Rep. Ro Khanna ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

Huge waves crash against a breakwater near Hawaii restaurant Huge waves surged towards a street in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and crashed over cars, pedestrians, and against the windows of a nearby restaurant on Tuesday, June 2. The official wave observations in that area were 4-6 feet, but some of them were likely higher, according to CNN Digital Meteorologist Dakota Smith.

Brendan Banfield, the Virginia man convicted of killing his wife and a stranger as part of an elaborate plot with the family’s au pair, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole. NASA asked crew members to “assume safety posture” on a Dragon spacecraft attached to the International Space Station after new leaks were discovered on the Russia-controlled side of the ISS.

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, said the situation does not pose a threat to the safety of the crew.





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Toledo Police searching for suspects after multiple people shot near Old West End FestPolice were called out to the area near Delaware and Glenwood before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

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Multiple people shot near festival in Toledo, Ohio, officials sayThe Toledo Police Department reported that the shooting occurred near the Old West End Festival.

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Shooting at Ohio's Old West End Festival Leaves Multiple Injured, Sparks Massive Emergency ResponseA shooting erupted near the historic Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio, sending attendees fleeing and prompting a large-scale emergency response. Multiple victims were shot, with reports of up to eight gunshots fired. Witnesses described chaos as people ran for their lives, with some injured seen bleeding and taken away on stretchers. Police from several agencies are actively searching for the suspect, who fled on foot. Among the injured was an elderly woman who appeared to suffer a heart attack during the incident. Though the mayor stated all victims are expected to survive, the exact number of casualties and the seriousness of injuries remain unconfirmed. Illinois Governor Mike DeWine expressed concern, emphasizing that summer festivals should be safe spaces and praying for those impacted.

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Multiple Victims in Shooting at Old West End Festival; Police Search for SuspectsA shooting near a community street festival resulted in at least eight victims being transported to mEdical facilities. Police are searching for suspects and have increased presence in the area. The festival may remain closed as the community mourns and investigators work to determine the circumstances.

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