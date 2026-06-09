At least 8 airbags stolen from cars in Kenwood as city works to penalize black market buyers

The number of airbag thefts in Chicago has skyrocketed in recent months, and now, the city is working to penalize the people buying them on the black market.

The number of airbag thefts in Chicago has skyrocketed in recent months, and now, the city is working to penalize the people buying them on the black market.

On or near one Kenwood block, at least eight vehicles were broken into, each one missing its airbag, after the driver's side window was smashed. Tim Stoelinga was about to drive to his father's funeral when he made the discovery near 50th and Dorchester.

"A little bit, well, annoying, and trying to figure out exactly what to do with insurance," Stoelinga said. "It's a little bit of perspective, right? Big things and small things, and so, we kind of took it in stride and just figured out how to get to where we needed to be.

"In the first five months of this year, there were 2,073 airbags stolen or damaged compared to just 147 for all of 2023, 2024, and 2025. Thieves can make hundreds of dollars per airbag by selling them to black market buyers who pass them off as new.

"These folks that are purchasing them and then billing the insurance and using stolen air bags for that replacement," said 36th Ward Ald. Gilbert Villegas.

"It also has a process for those folks that are taking airbags out, that they have to log the information," Villegas said. "So that way, if there's any type of claim of stolen airbags, that there's a record, a log. ""It's kind of going back to the 90s for me, but if that's what's going to keep it from happening again, I'll happily do that," Stoelinga said.

In a statement a spokesperson said, "UCPD is aware of this situation, though as of yet UCPD has not been contacted by affected residents directly. We encourage anyone who believes their vehicle was impacted to contact CPD directly.

"That ordinance introduced by Villegas passed the city's public safety committee unanimously and could go before the full city council next week. Gordon S. Wood, eminent scholar of the American Revolution, dies at 92 after being hit by a carMan speaks out after surviving grizzly bear attack in Montana: 'I thought ... this is it'





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