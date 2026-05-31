At least 55 killed in explosion in rebel-held Myanmar village

An accidental explosion of mining materials in a village in Shan State, Myanmar, has left at least 55 dead and dozens injured, according to local sources and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army.

At least 55 people have been killed and dozens more injured after an explosion in a rebel-held village in Myanmar . The blast occurred on Tuesday in Kaung Tat, a village in Shan State near the Chinese border.

According to the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), which controls the village and is engaged in a bitter conflict with Myanmar's military junta, the explosion was caused by the accidental detonation of materials stored for mining. The TNLA issued a statement expressing its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, were injured, and suffered damage as a result of the explosion.

It said the blast took place at approximately 12:00 p.m. local time and destroyed various houses, with the injured transported to a local hospital. Footage from the scene shows a large smoke cloud hanging over the village and rubble bordering fallen buildings. Local sources reported at least 55 fatalities, including 25 women and 30 men, with dozens more injured.

A first responder, who spoke on condition of anonymity, suggested the death toll could be higher at 59 and said bodies had been collected by emergency personnel for cremation. The TNLA has not confirmed an exact number of fatalities. Myanmar, formerly Burma, has been engulfed in civil war since the military seized power in a 2021 coup, leading to ongoing clashes between the armed forces and an array of pro-democracy guerrillas and powerful ethnic minority armed groups.

The TNLA is among the country's most powerful ethnic minority factions opposed to the junta. Many rebel groups in Myanmar rely on mining of precious minerals such as jade, ruby, and gold to fund their campaigns against the military. Lax safety measures make mine collapses and other accidents common in these operations.

The country's borderlands are home to a myriad of ethnic minority armed groups, many of which have battled the military since independence from Britain in 1948 over autonomy and control of lucrative resources. This explosion underscores the dangers faced by civilians caught in the conflict, as well as the risks associated with unregulated mining activities. The incident has drawn international attention, with human rights organizations calling for better protection for civilians and stricter oversight of mining operations in conflict zones.

The United Nations has expressed concern over the rising number of civilian casualties in Myanmar and has urged all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law. The TNLA has called for an investigation into the accident and has pledged to provide support to the affected families.

Meanwhile, the military junta has not commented on the explosion, as it continues its offensive against rebel groups across the country. The situation remains tense, with ongoing fighting in several regions. The explosion in Kaung Tat is one of the deadliest single incidents in recent months, highlighting the fragility of life in conflict-affected areas. As rescue operations continue, the full scale of the tragedy is still being assessed.

Local hospitals are overwhelmed with the injured, and there is a critical shortage of medical supplies and personnel. International aid agencies are mobilizing to provide assistance, but access to the area is limited due to security concerns. The international community has called for an immediate ceasefire to allow humanitarian access and prevent further loss of life. The people of Kaung Tat are grieving, and the impact of this tragedy will be felt for generations





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