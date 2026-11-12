At least 5 confirmed dead in collapsed NYC building as massive rescue operation continues

Rescuers continued the massive rescue operation for others still trapped.

as rescuers continued the massive rescue operation for others still trapped. At least 19 others have been wounded — four critically — after the side of the three-story building fell into an adjacent open construction site in Flatbush just after 4 p.m., according to the FDNY.

Firefighters search the rubble of a collapsed building in Flatbush, Brooklyn, NY, Nov. 11, 2026. James Keivom for NY PostThe side of the three-story building fell into an adjacent open construction site. One firefighter suffered minor injuries as 69 units and 250 fire and EMS personnel were scrambled to the scene on the corner of Flatbush and Bedford Avenues.

Advertisement

Officials warn others may still be trapped under the rubble, as crews use drones, buckets, and vacuum trucks to search through the wreckage. Crews are using drones, buckets and vacuum trucks to search through the wreckage. James Keivom for NY PostFirefighters search the rubble of a collapsed building in Flatbush, Brooklyn, NY, Nov. 11, 2026. James Keivom for NY PostThe side of the three-story building fell into an adjacent open construction site. Getty ImagesJames Keivom for NY Post