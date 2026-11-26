A tanker truck carrying petroleum products crashed in Egypt’s Giza governorate Wednesday, igniting a massive fire that killed at least 31 people and injured 21 others, according to according to Egyptian authorities.

A tanker truck carrying petroleum products crashed in Egypt’s Giza governorate Wednesday, igniting a massive fire that killed at least 31 people and injured 21 others, according to Egyptian authorities.

The fire broke out above Tunnel 10 in the Warraq district of Imbaba, near Cairo’s Ring Road, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Health. Thirty-nine ambulances were deployed to the scene, and the injured were taken to three hospitals, the ministry added. Egypt’s Health Minister Khaled Abdelghaffar placed nearby hospitals on high alert and visited the scene and treatment centers to oversee the response, the ministry said.

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Egyptian prosecutors said Thursday they had apprehended a man allegedly responsible for the crash, who “confessed to committing the act” while driving his car at a speed of 110 km/h . During questioning, the suspect said his car collided with the rear of the tanker as he was “weaving between lanes and overtaking vehicles,” prosecutors said in a statement.