A fire at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia candy factory in Banten province, Indonesia, killed at least three people and left 34 workers missing. More than 500 rescue personnel are searching the site, where human remains were collected in 24 body bags.

The confirmed death toll from the catastrophic fire at Indonesia's PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory has risen to three, with 34 workers still unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continue in Banten province.

Emergency responders faced significant challenges battling the blaze that erupted on Saturday in Cikande, located approximately 31 miles from Jakarta. The fire completely engulfed a three-story building housing the production facility for Milkita, a popular milk-based candy brand exported to over 40 countries globally.

Also read Indonesia candy factory fire leaves multiple dead, dozens missing

The incident began when flames originated from a cooling unit on the second floor, the area where most of the 63 people believed to be present at the time were working. This structural damage has severely complicated the efforts to locate the missing employees amidst the ruins.

Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency, known as Basarnas, reported that recovery teams have collected remains in 24 body bags for forensic identification. Authorities strictly cautioned the public against equating the number of body bags with the final death count, emphasizing that formal identification is required to determine the true number of victims.

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More than 500 rescue personnel, including soldiers, police officers, and Indonesian Red Cross volunteers, joined the massive emergency response effort. They are currently scanning a devastated area of roughly 2,000 square meters while anxious families wait for news of their loved ones who worked at the plant.

Search progress has been notably slowed by collapsed sections of the factory structure and lingering hotspots that render the site unsafe for entry. Aerial drone footage captured on Sunday showed thick smoke still billowing from the charred remains of the factory in Serang, highlighting the extent of the destruction.

The PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory fire joins a list of deadly industrial accidents in Indonesia in recent years. Officials have not released a final casualty count as the meticulous process of identifying victims through forensic examination continues amid the ongoing investigation.