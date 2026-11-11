At least 3 dead, 3 injured after vehicle strikes pedestrians near LA

A vehicle struck pedestrians near a North Hollywood Metro station, killing at least three people and critically injuring three others, officials said.

A vehicle struck multiple pedestrians near a Los Angeles Metro station on the evening of Nov. 10, killing at least three people and critically injuring three others, fire officials said.

The crash was reported at around 5:55 p.m. local time in the North Hollywood area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One vehicle was reportedly involved in the incident, though the circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, the fire department said in Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene after emergency personnel determined they were "beyond medical help," the department said.

Advertisement

At least three other victims were transported by paramedics to local hospitals in critical condition, according to the fire department.showed a large emergency response near the North Hollywood Metro station as firefighters, paramedics and police officers worked at the scene. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims. The cause of the crash remained under investigation.